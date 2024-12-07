WATCH: SEC Championship Preview With Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan
The Texas Longhorns are set to take the field for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, hoping to bring home the conference title in their first year as a league member.
Standing in the way will be the the Georgia Bulldogs, who are looking to beat Texas for the second time this season, after a 30-15 victory in Austin in October.
Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher and reporter Alexandra Cox broke down the matchup and what to watch for.
You can check it out here:
The Longhorns and the Bulldogs will kick off at 4 p.m. ET in Atlanta.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Future Dallas Cowboys QB? Archie Manning Has One Choice For Arch's NFL Future
MORE: Gunnar Helm Close to Making Texas Longhorns History
MORE: Texas Longhorns Secure No. 1 Recruiting Class After Early Signing Period
MORE: Are Texas Longhorns College Football's Next 'Superpower'?