WATCH: SEC Championship Preview With Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan

The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are set to kick off the 2024 SEC Championship from Atlanta.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn ewers (3) directshis team during the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn ewers (3) directshis team during the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are set to take the field for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, hoping to bring home the conference title in their first year as a league member.

Standing in the way will be the the Georgia Bulldogs, who are looking to beat Texas for the second time this season, after a 30-15 victory in Austin in October.

Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher and reporter Alexandra Cox broke down the matchup and what to watch for.

You can check it out here:

The Longhorns and the Bulldogs will kick off at 4 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

