Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

WATCH: Texas’ Bijan Robinson Plays Catch With Governor Greg Abbot

WATCH: Texas Longhorns Star Running Back Bijan Robinson Plays Catch With Texas Governor Greg Abbot
Author:

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, a Heisman candidate, has soaring expectations going into the 2021 season under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

On Tuesday, Robinson took a visit to the state capitol and played a game of catch with Governor Greg Abbot.

Abbot posted the video on Twitter, enthusiastic about the Longhorns star.

The star running back has been active over the offseason, showing off his new endorsements, winning awards and preparing for the season.

READ MORE: Around The Big 12: Kansas To Win "One Percent" Each Day In Rebuild

READ MORE: Report: Texas and Oklahoma Will Not Renew Media Contracts With Big 12

Most recently, Robinson has utilized the new NIL ruling by partnering with Cameo (personalized video platform) and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15773949
Play
News

Texas and Oklahoma Reportedly Skip Big 12 Conference Call

In wake of their potential move to the SEC, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners reportedly skipped the Big 12 conference call on Thursday

USATSI_16410117
Play
Football

WATCH: Texas’ Bijan Robinson Plays Catch With Governor Greg Abbot

WATCH: Texas Longhorns Star Running Back Bijan Robinson Plays Catch With Texas Governor Greg Abbot

USATSI_16007433
Play
Football

Around The Big 12: Kansas To Win "One Percent" Each Day In Rebuild

Underneath Lance Leipold, maybe Kansas Football can return to some glory overall.

“I feel it's been a great opportunity for not even just college athletes but college football players with how hard you work. I feel that we're all really deserving of the options that we get to have now and learning how we do business and being able to make money.”

At the same time, Robinson recognizes that football is still his main priority going forward according to Horns247.

“With the team, we all came together, and we just know that we just can't make this the main focus. The main focus is obviously football and school first, and then let the NIL stuff come as it comes.

CONTINUE READING: Texas & Oklahoma In The SEC? Could It Actually Happen?

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_15773949
News

Texas and Oklahoma Reportedly Skip Big 12 Conference Call

In wake of their potential move to the SEC, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners reportedly skipped the Big 12 conference call on Thursday

USATSI_16410117
Football

WATCH: Texas’ Bijan Robinson Plays Catch With Governor Greg Abbot

WATCH: Texas Longhorns Star Running Back Bijan Robinson Plays Catch With Texas Governor Greg Abbot

USATSI_16007433
Football

Around The Big 12: Kansas To Win "One Percent" Each Day In Rebuild

Underneath Lance Leipold, maybe Kansas Football can return to some glory overall.

0fa819e05d1e491bb56b71141eb76162
News

Report: Texas and Oklahoma Will Not Renew Media Contracts With Big 12

In the wake of a rumored move the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma will reportedly not renew their media contracts with the Big 12

USATSI_15049911
News

Texas & Oklahoma In The SEC? Could It Actually Happen?

With the recent reports of Texas and Oklahoma wanting to leave the Big 12, maybe it's good for the Longhorns?

Jaylon_Guilbeau.0
News

Elite 2022 CB Jaylon Guilbeau De-Commits From Longhorns

One of the best cornerback recruits in the country has de-committed from Texas Longhorns

download (5)
News

Texas Longhorns & Oklahoma Sooners Want To Join SEC?

Are Texas and Oklahoma about to jump ship and join SEC? According to a report, that move could be on the verge of reality

NFL
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson Secures Spot On Doak Walker Award Watch List

The Longhorn's Heisman hopeful is in contention to be crowned the top running-back in college football for the upcoming season