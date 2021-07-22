WATCH: Texas’ Bijan Robinson Plays Catch With Governor Greg Abbot

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, a Heisman candidate, has soaring expectations going into the 2021 season under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

On Tuesday, Robinson took a visit to the state capitol and played a game of catch with Governor Greg Abbot.

Abbot posted the video on Twitter, enthusiastic about the Longhorns star.

The star running back has been active over the offseason, showing off his new endorsements, winning awards and preparing for the season.

Most recently, Robinson has utilized the new NIL ruling by partnering with Cameo (personalized video platform) and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

“I feel it's been a great opportunity for not even just college athletes but college football players with how hard you work. I feel that we're all really deserving of the options that we get to have now and learning how we do business and being able to make money.”

At the same time, Robinson recognizes that football is still his main priority going forward according to Horns247.

“With the team, we all came together, and we just know that we just can't make this the main focus. The main focus is obviously football and school first, and then let the NIL stuff come as it comes.

