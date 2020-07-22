Watch: Texas Longhorns Running Back Roschon Johnson Looks Ready to Tackle the Season

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson is looking more and more like a natural at his position.

In a recently-released video on Twitter the sophomore can be seen running through running back-specific drills, working on improving foot speed and his change of direction.

This is Johnson's first full offseason at the running back position. He was recruited to the Forty Acres to play quarterback, but a slew of injuries to players like Jordan Whittington and Keontay Ingram forced him into action at a new spot early in 2019.

Thrown directly into the deep end of the pool with little preparation, Johsnon was one of the most pleasant surprises for the team in a year that was mostly-forgettable in many areas.

He finished the seaosn with 649 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground along with 23 catches for 158 yards and a score. Even with a healthy Ingram he sometimes looked like the best back on the roster, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in two games (Texas Tech and West Virginia) and ripping off a 57-yard run that jump started the Longhorns offense against rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

He was so impressive at the position that the Texas staff decided to move Whittington back to his original spot at slot receiver.

Johnson, Ingram and freshman Bijan Robinson will make up the deepest backfield the Longhorns have fielded in recent memory.

