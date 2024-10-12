Longhorns Country

WATCH: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Red River Rivalry Breakdown With Publisher Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan gives his thoughts on the Red River Rivalry Matchup vs. the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) chases down Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.
DALLAS - The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl at 2:30 pm CT on ABC.

Texas Longhorns On SI managing editor and publisher Matt Galatzan and reporter Alexandra Cox break down the matchup, and what to watch for in the video below:

