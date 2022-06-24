Way-To-Early Game Predictions for Texas vs. UTSA

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the UTSA Roadrunners

The Texas Longhorns will conclude their non-conference schedule against the UTSA Roadrunners on September 17th.

Jeff Traylor makes his return to Austin as UTSA’s head coach in this highly anticipated matchup.

The Roadrunners are coming off their best season in program history which saw them finish 12-2 with a victory in the Conference-USA championship.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the UTSA matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch.

Now, the staff at LonghornsCountry.com presents their game picks for the matchup against UTSA.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Whether Longhorns fans want to listen or not, this is going to be a trap game. Coming off of a tough battle against Alabama, the Longhorns might be a bit beat up. Not to mention, UTSA is coming off of their best season in program history, and have a legit chance at a conference title.

Texas should win, but it will be closer than the experts think.

Texas 45, UTSA 28

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Sleep on the Roadrunners all you want, this will be a challenging game. Last fall, UTSA posted its first 10-win season and took home the Conference USA title. While running back Sincere McCormick and cornerback Tariq Woolen are gone, quarterback Frank Harris, receiver Zakhari Franklin, safety Rashad Wisdom, and others return.

Texas will be coming off a challenging game against Alabama, thus leading to several drives of sluggish play. Perhaps the loss of Woolen will allow Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card to shine in the passing attack. It’ll be close, but the Horns prevail at home.

Texas 31, UTSA 21

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

This is not a game Steve Sarkisian can overlook. The Longhorns will be vulnerable coming off the Alabama game. The Roadrunners enter Austin as the reigning Conference-USA champions. Although they lost their star running back Sincere McCormick, they return a bevy of key players on both sides of the football including quarterback Frank Harris.

The Roadrunners will need someone to emerge who can get pressure on Quinn Ewers after losing defensive end Clarence Hicks to the NFL. Nonetheless, the Roadrunners will be unable to match the offensive firepower Texas has in its arsenal. This one will be a nail-biter for Texas fans, but the Longhorns will pull ahead in the end.

Texas 42, UTSA 24

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Fresh off what is likely to be a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns will turn to Week 3 looking to get back on track before conference play. Awaiting them in their final out-of-conference matchup? The UTSA Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners enter this matchup with the chance to prove that last season was not just a one off, but rather a sign of things to come. That being said, I do think the Longhorns will prevail in this one. However, if they expect it to be an easy win, they will be sorely mistaken as the Roadrunners can make it a close game. In the end though, the Longhorn offense will have a big game and garner some excitement ahead of conference play.

Texas 35 UTSA 24

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

The Longhorns will have tough out against a UTSA team that proved it can beat Power 5 competition last season. There will likely be an emotional hangover from Texas’ Week 2 meeting with the Alabama, making a matchup with the Roadrunners and game that has major upset potential.

If Texas can stop quarterback Frank Harris from getting going with his legs, things should be alright for Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense. But regardless, it’s hard to see this game ending in a blowout for the hometown Longhorns.

Texas 37, UTSA 27

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Don't underestimate the Roadrunners here. No, they're not as talented as they were last year. But UTSA still returns 13 starters and has developed a pipeline of talent now. Texas should win this game, but don't be surprised if UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has some tricks up his sleeve. Texas needs to avoid looking past this game, since the Big 12 opener with West Virginia is the following week.

Texas 33, UTSA 23

