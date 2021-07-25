Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Baylor

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears

In late October, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Waco and face Big 12 rival Baylor.

In what seems to be a fairly easy matchup for the Longhorns, the Bears will feature an elite and experienced defense to compete with Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Will it be enough?

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

There will always be trap games for the Longhorns in the Big 12... Well, at least for next year.

Waco can be a difficult place to play, and the Longhorns could be looking ahead to a tough matchup with Iowa State in Ames the following week. It will be too close for comfort, but Sarkisian and the Horns should pull it out.

Texas 31 Baylor 23

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Texas finds a way to always make one game closer than it should be. Meet that game in year two underneath Dave Aranda.

Baylor is returning 10 defensive starters, including all five members of the secondary. What happens when a team has an offseason of veteran talent? Good things.

Add in Jeff Grimes, who last year led BYU to a No.3 total offense, and things are looking up. The last time Steve Sarkisian met Aranda, it was Aranda’s defense stopping Sark's offense in Alabama.

He does it again in Waco’

Baylor 27, Texas 20

Tomer Barazani- Staff Writer

Steve Sarkisian’s offense is going to be no match for Dave Aranda’s defense. With all the attention going towards Bijan Robinson, I expect the passing game to open up dramatically. Along with Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer transferring to Utah, the Longhorns should dominate on both sides of the ball.

Texas 34, Baylor 14

Zach Dimmitt- Staff Writer

This matchup in Waco comes at a pivotal point in the 2021 season for Texas. In the most realistic best-case scenario, the Horns could be coming into this game with a 6-1 record and their sights set on a tough matchup with Iowa State in Ames the following week. Doing this will set Texas up for a huge trap game against Baylor if they’re not careful.

Despite what last season’s record might show, the Bears showed they can compete by relying on a stout defense. Second-year head coach Dave Aranda will look to replicate a defense that gave up the second-fewest total yards and passing yards in the conference. Returning 10 starters to an experienced group certainly doesn’t hurt either.

Texas needs early production on the scoreboard to avoid the upset, as Baylor’s offense won’t be able to keep up with the fast-moving scheme of Coach Sarkisian. The Bears ranked 10th worst in the country last season with 310.2 yards per game. This should prove to be the biggest difference-maker in the end.

Texas 27, Baylor 10

Matthew Postins- Staff Writer

I think Baylor is going to be a much better team this year. But by this point in the season, barring significant injuries, I think Texas should be in a good rhythm at this point. Given the SEC talk, the Longhorns are going to get a little more than everyone's best this season, but Texas should prevail. This is a game where Bijan Robinson could really shine.

Texas 37, Baylor 24

