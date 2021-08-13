Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas Vs. West Virginia
Following a home matchup against a rebuilding Kansas Jayhawks team, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown to face a formidable West Virginia football team.
On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense.
Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.
Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.
Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher
Now sitting at 8-2, the Longhorns will still have plenty on the line when they head to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. Neal Brown's team will be a tough out, and this will be arguably Texas's toughest environment to play in all season.
Sarkisian will have his team ready to play, but the Longhorns will fall due to a late mistake from one of the young QB's.
West Virginia 27, Texas 23
Matthew Postins- Staff Writer
Texas at West Virginia, mid-November. The weather could be a little dicey at that time, which could play a factor. Right now, these teams feel evenly matched. That could change a few months from now. With the game in Morgantown, I'll take West Virginia.
West Virginia 32, Texas 27
READ MORE: Which Longhorns Made ESPN's List Of Top 50 College Football Newcomers?
Cole Thompson- Staff Writer
Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas Vs. West Virginia
The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the Week 11 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers
Where Do The Longhorns Fall In SI's Preseason College Football Rankings?
SI's Pat Forde releases his preseason college football rankings and the Longhorns made the list
Elite Texas Longhorns Target Bear Alexander Names Final Top-Two
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Look, no one wants to admit it, but West Virginia isn’t bad. Last season, they went through a string of bad losses (i.e. Texas Tech, Oklahoma State). Other than that, they competed among the best in the Bug 12
The Mountaineers return all five members of the starting No.1 pass defense. They also have a 1000 yard runner in Leddie Brown, and an improved Jarret Doege under center.
Texas should win, but this is the one game I could flip a coin and decide the winner on heads or tails. A low-scoring game, but the Longhorns win.
Texas 20, West Virginia 17
Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer
Texas will come out on top, but don’t expect this West Virginia to go down easy. An elite defense, along with an experienced and improved offense will present many difficulties for the Longhorns. Nevertheless, Texas will be favored by a decent margin going into Morgantown.
Texas 25, West Virginia 20
Zach Dimmitt- Staff Writer
West Virginia ranked tops in the conference last season in total scoring defense (20.5 points per game) and passing defense (159.6 yards per game). This could spell problems for either Hudson Card or Casey Thompson. Luckily, 2021’s matchup with the Mountaineers comes late in the season, so early-season jitters shouldn’t be an issue.
Yet, this team was 5-0 at home in Morgantown last year. A tough defense and a well-performing team at home is a strong combination for either quarterback. Texas definitely won’t have it easy, but should pull away in the end.
Texas 20, West Virginia 17
Who will win the matchup? Comment and join in on the discussion below!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!