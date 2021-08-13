Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas Vs. West Virginia

The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the Week 11 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers

Following a home matchup against a rebuilding Kansas Jayhawks team, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown to face a formidable West Virginia football team.

On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Now sitting at 8-2, the Longhorns will still have plenty on the line when they head to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. Neal Brown's team will be a tough out, and this will be arguably Texas's toughest environment to play in all season.

Sarkisian will have his team ready to play, but the Longhorns will fall due to a late mistake from one of the young QB's.

West Virginia 27, Texas 23

Matthew Postins- Staff Writer

Texas at West Virginia, mid-November. The weather could be a little dicey at that time, which could play a factor. Right now, these teams feel evenly matched. That could change a few months from now. With the game in Morgantown, I'll take West Virginia.

West Virginia 32, Texas 27

Cole Thompson- Staff Writer

Look, no one wants to admit it, but West Virginia isn’t bad. Last season, they went through a string of bad losses (i.e. Texas Tech, Oklahoma State). Other than that, they competed among the best in the Bug 12

The Mountaineers return all five members of the starting No.1 pass defense. They also have a 1000 yard runner in Leddie Brown, and an improved Jarret Doege under center.

Texas should win, but this is the one game I could flip a coin and decide the winner on heads or tails. A low-scoring game, but the Longhorns win.

Texas 20, West Virginia 17

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Texas will come out on top, but don’t expect this West Virginia to go down easy. An elite defense, along with an experienced and improved offense will present many difficulties for the Longhorns. Nevertheless, Texas will be favored by a decent margin going into Morgantown.

Texas 25, West Virginia 20

Zach Dimmitt- Staff Writer

West Virginia ranked tops in the conference last season in total scoring defense (20.5 points per game) and passing defense (159.6 yards per game). This could spell problems for either Hudson Card or Casey Thompson. Luckily, 2021’s matchup with the Mountaineers comes late in the season, so early-season jitters shouldn’t be an issue.

Yet, this team was 5-0 at home in Morgantown last year. A tough defense and a well-performing team at home is a strong combination for either quarterback. Texas definitely won’t have it easy, but should pull away in the end.

Texas 20, West Virginia 17

