West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns will face West Virginia's elite defense when they travel to Morgantown

Despite entering the season amid a lot of uncertainty, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be able to count on a strong, consistent defense.

In 2020, West Virginia finished with a positive 6-4 record, primarily due to its powerful defense. Under head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers gave up just 291 yards and 21 points per game.

So, why are the Mountaineers concerned about their standing this season?

The team will lose extensive talent on the defensive side—returning only six starters. Darius Stills, Dreshun Miller, and Tykee Smith have all left, and it will be up to defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley to seek depth and maintain the same level of consistency.

Here’s what Lesley had to say:

“I think the big thing for us is quality depth. That’s what we’ve got to develop. We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of production off last year’s unit that will be back. We are trying to fine-tune some of those guys.”

Now, onto the West Virginia Mountaineers:

DL Dante Stills

Stills, who led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss in 2020, decided to come back for his senior season. Unlike his brother Darius who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, Stills will have the opportunity to extend his success in Morgantown and improve his draft stock in the future.

DL Jordan Jefferson

After being thrown right into the fire in 2019 as a freshman and appearing in 11 games, Jefferson regressed and saw limited snaps in the 2020 season. Why? Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains.

"2019 was a little unfair to him but I'll say this… A lot of the things last year that I had to do for Darius [Stills], a lot of times didn't fit Jordan's skillset which is fine.”

As his role expands, Jefferson will be a player to look out for.

DT Sean Martin

After seeing limited action as a true freshman last season, Martin is set to be a key contributor in 2021. With a great combination of speed and strength, the sophomore has had a productive off-season.

“I think he's going to be a great player here," said defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. With West Virginia being inexperienced on the edge, expect Martin to receive more action.

LB James Thomas

In high school, James Thomas contributed all over the field playing as a quarterback, safety and placekicker. Now at West Virginia, Thomas is placed at linebacker. Alongside Josh Chandler-Semedo and Deshawn Stevens, Thomas will have the opportunity to compete for a significant role.

