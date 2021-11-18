Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns

    Texas Longhorns will face a tough West Virginia defense in Morgantown
    Despite entering the season amid a lot of uncertainty, the strength of the West Virginia Mountaineers has been their defense.

    In 2020, West Virginia finished with a positive 6-4 record, primarily due to that defense, which gave up just 291 yards and 21 points per game.

    In 2021, their defense has remained productive, ranking fifth in the Big 12 conference in scoring defense and rushing defense, third in pass defense, and fourth in total defense. 

    Now, on to West Virginia.

    DL Dante Stills

    The top West Virginia pass rusher, senior Dante Stills leads the Mountaineers in sacks with six, and tackles for loss with 11.5. With the offensive line issues the Longhorns are facing, he could be in for a big day on Saturday.

    DL Taijh Alston

    Just behind Stills in both categories is junior Taijh Alston, who has five sacks and 9.5 tacks for loss on the season. Stills and Alston form a dynamic combo, that gave Oklahoma fits earlier in the season.

    LB Josh Chandler-Semedo

    As the Mountaineers leader in tackles for the season, Josh Chandler-Semedo has 84 total stops, four tackles for loss, one sack, three pass break ups, five QB hurries, and one forced fumble from his linebacker position. 

    He is a do-it-all linebacker that could cause issues for Casey Thompson

