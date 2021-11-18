West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns
Despite entering the season amid a lot of uncertainty, the strength of the West Virginia Mountaineers has been their defense.
In 2020, West Virginia finished with a positive 6-4 record, primarily due to that defense, which gave up just 291 yards and 21 points per game.
In 2021, their defense has remained productive, ranking fifth in the Big 12 conference in scoring defense and rushing defense, third in pass defense, and fourth in total defense.
Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns’ schedule in 2021.
Now, on to West Virginia.
DL Dante Stills
The top West Virginia pass rusher, senior Dante Stills leads the Mountaineers in sacks with six, and tackles for loss with 11.5. With the offensive line issues the Longhorns are facing, he could be in for a big day on Saturday.
West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns will face a tough West Virginia defense in Morgantown
West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns
The Mountaineers offense has struggled in a big way in 2021
Texas Coasts Past Northern Colorado For Second Win
Longhorns basketball got back in the win column on Wednesday night, taking down Northern Colorado at the Frank Erwin Center
DL Taijh Alston
Just behind Stills in both categories is junior Taijh Alston, who has five sacks and 9.5 tacks for loss on the season. Stills and Alston form a dynamic combo, that gave Oklahoma fits earlier in the season.
LB Josh Chandler-Semedo
As the Mountaineers leader in tackles for the season, Josh Chandler-Semedo has 84 total stops, four tackles for loss, one sack, three pass break ups, five QB hurries, and one forced fumble from his linebacker position.
He is a do-it-all linebacker that could cause issues for Casey Thompson
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!