West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas Longhorns

Mountaineers offense looks to take things to the next level in 2021

The Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown to face a strong, defensive-minded West Virginia team in November.

While the Mountaineers ranked first in defense in the Big 12 last season, the offense will have some hurdles to jump in order to compete in the conference.

The Mountaineers' attack is led by veteran quarterback Jarret Doege, who put up some formidable numbers in 2020. The junior recorded 2,587 passing yards along with 14 touchdowns.

Eight returning offensive starters return from a unit that produced an average of 413 yards and 27 points per game last season.

Now, back to the Mountaineers

Leddie Brown

Senior running back Leddie Brown had a solid season in 2020, rushing for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns. Offensive success will heavily rely on Brown, and during Big 12 Media Day, Brown welcomed the challenge and expects to be even better,

“I want to do the same thing I did last year, but be even more effective early in the season," he said. "I didn’t get 1,000 yards until the bowl game. I feel like I can do that in seven or eight games this year.”

Winston Wright

West Virginia will bring back an experienced and explosive receiving core headlined by Winston Wright. The veteran led the team with 70 receptions, 553 receiving yards and two scores in 2020.

Coach Neal Brown believes that another offseason with Doege could ultimately be the difference.

"Winston Wright, Bryce Wheaton, Sam James ... those guys have played a lot of football," Brown said. "We played a lot of freshmen and a lot of second-year players the last two years. Now we have veterans that have game experience.”

Doug Nester

With questions surrounding the offensive line, Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester will have the opportunity to compete for a starting role at right guard.

Jordan White will battle it out with Nester for the spot, while Parker Moorer and John Hughes will compete for the right tackle spot.

Jarret Doege

The most important position on the football field will be held by veteran Jarret Doege. Known as a tentative quarterback, the thinking is Doege will take more shots downfield to create more opportunities. Coach Brown echoed those thoughts during Media Day.

“We missed too many shots down the field," he said. "We had people open a lot of times that we didn’t connect and we had some drops that were a factor in that. We have to be more explosive.”

