What Are Longhorns’ NFL Draft Possibilities on Day 2?

Which Texas Longhorns Could be Selected in Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Round one of the 2021 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and for the sixth straight season, no Longhorns were selected.

However, Longhorn fans may very well have something to celebrate on day two of the draft (Friday night). Most recently, ESPN’s Todd McShay released his player rankings, which projects two Longhorns being selected in the third round of the draft.

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Following rumors about him being a potential first-round pick, Cosmi's draft stock has risen over the past few days. No one should be surprised to see Cosmi picked in the second round. Here’s is what McShay had to say about the prospect:

“Samuel Cosmi is very polarizing, coming out of Texas because he had great measurables and workouts,” McShay said. “His tape’s not nearly as good. Some teams love him, or I wouldn’t say love him. Some teams think that he’s worth the investment in the second. He could slide a little bit because, again, he’s just not as good on tape as he is in terms of the measurables.”

Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas

Projections about Joseph Ossai have been all over the place lately. Ossai possesses all the physical tools, versatility, and skills to become an exciting draft prospect. In his Texas career, Ossai contributed 165 career combined tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

While Cosmi is projected to be drafted earlier, don’t be surprised to see a team snag Ossai early on Friday night.

