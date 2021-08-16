Where Does Texas Football Rank In Final AP Preseason Top-25 Poll?

The Longhorn's latest ranking could shed some light on what's to come for the team during the 2021 season

After a wild and program-defining offseason, the Texas Longhorns are finally in the home stretch of beginning the 2021 season, with kickoff just under three weeks away.

Texas will begin the season ranked 21st in the country according to the final preseason AP Top-25 rankings, which were released on Monday. This ranking falls right around where most would expect, as the Longhorns are a team surrounded by a lot of hype with much to prove with new head coach Steve Sarkisian over the course of next season.

The team will have their hands full from opening kickoff on Sept. 4 in Austin against Louisiana. The Ragin Cajuns come in only two spots below Texas in the latest rankings release at No. 23. Bill Napier's team is looking to build off a successful 2020 season that saw Louisiana secure a 10-1 record including a 6-0 record on the road.

The Big 12 conference is represented quite strongly at the top of the rankings, as No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 7 Iowa State find themselves in the top 10 after clashing in the Big 12 championship game last season. The Longhorns will need to reach new heights in 2021 if they're to keep up with the experience and coaching prowess that the Sooners and Cyclones posses.

Fellow Big 12 rival Oklahoma State was the leading vote getter among teams not ranked in the top 25, with 107 total votes.

When looking at the rest of the rankings, there is a fair disparity of conference presence. The SEC, Pac-12, and Big 10 are all tied for the most teams on the list with five apiece, followed by the ACC (four), Big 12 (three), Sun Belt (two), and AAC (one).

It is once again fixing to be an action-packed college football season. Texas will need to have all their cards in place in order to make a run to the Big 12 championship game in Arlington. Until then, the preseason talk and hype will continue as Longhorn Nation and college football fans alike wait for opening kickoff.

