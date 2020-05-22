Where Does Texas Go at Tight End After Landen King's Decommitment

LonghornsCountry
Texas lost a big part of its 2021 recruiting class with the decommitment of tight end Landen King. 

King committed on April 27 and looked to fit the tight end, h-back role in the Longhorns offense. His decision to open up his recruiting likely sends the Longhorns back to the drawing board at the position. 

So where do the Longhorns go from here? Here's a look at the tight ends the Longhorns have offered so far in the 2021 class. 

Lake McCree - Lake Travis (TX)

Player Ranking: No. 18 tight end, No. 60 player in the state of Texas, No. 429 overall player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

McCree has committed and decommitted from the Longhorns, but Texas may circle back around to him. Playing his high school ball in Lake Travis and a former teammate of 2020 Texas quarterback signee Hudson Card, there are some reasons to believe the Longhorns could jump back into this race, but it's only become more crowded over the past few months. Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Purdue, USC and Washington are all getting serious looks from McCree. 

Dametrious Crownover - Grandview (TX)

Player ranking: No. 9 tight end, No. 41 player in the state of Texas, No. 214 overall prospect in the class according to 247Sports. 

The Longhorns offered Crownover back on Jan. 16 and have continued to show interest in the four-star prospect even after King's commitment. Texas was included in the prospect's top 11 schools earlier this month along with Ohio State, Texas A&M, Colorado, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Miami and Auburn. He's visited the Aggies several times during his recruitment and some consider A&M in the lead, but there is still time for Texas to move up Crownover's list in the future. 

Moliki Matavao - Henderson (NV)

Player ranking: No. 4 tight end, No. 1 player in the state of Nevada, No. 151 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

This seems like the least likely option at the position (even less likely than McCree coming back into the fold). Matavo is considered a heavy Oregon lean by most and is planning on committing on May 27. Texas wasn't included in his top six and it would probably take stunning developments for anything to change in this short amount of time. 

