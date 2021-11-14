Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Where is Quinn Ewers? Will He Transfer?

    Where do things stand with former Texas commit and top prospect Quinn Ewers? Will he transfer from Ohio State?
    Author:

    After choosing to play for Ohio State University, former Texas commit Quinn Ewers, the No.1 quarterback in the 2021 class, has had an interesting couple of months.

    Things seem to be calm now, but earlier this season, rumors suggested that Ewers may leave Columbus earlier than expected.

    In October, Ewers appeared to remove Ohio State from his bio, sending the Twitter and social media world into a frenzy.

    Additionally, Ewers hasn’t received any playing time and instead has been sitting in a crowded Buckeyes quarterback room led by sophomore C.J. Stroud, backup Kyle McCord, and Jack Miller (recently suspended).

    It was clear that Ohio State will have many quarterback transfer rumors with the many talented quarterbacks on the roster but nobody saw it being Ewers.

    However, things seem to have calmed down over the past week when the true freshman traveled with the team and was the third-string quarterback for the Buckeyes’ last game at Nebraska.

    Recommended Articles

    Quinn Ewers_13
    Play
    Football

    Where is Quinn Ewers? Will He Transfer?

    Where do things stand with former Texas commit and top prospect Quinn Ewers? Will he transfer from Ohio State?

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_15813619
    Play
    News

    Longhorns Scored a Big Top 25 Upset on Sunday

    Aliyah Matharu scored 17 fourth-quarter points as No. 25 Texas ended defending national champion Stanford's 21-game winning streak

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17159973
    Play
    Football

    Through the Dark, Xavier Worthy Continues to Be Texas' Light

    It's been hard to ignore Worthy as one of the only positives for the Longhorns during the current five-game skid

    6 hours ago

    Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day also had some positive words to say about his young star:

    “I thought coming off the bye, he’s been working hard and getting better. He’s starting to look more comfortable walking around the facility and he’s starting to pick up the offense.”

    Unless things get out of hand, Ewers shouldn’t expect to see any playing time in the coming games facing 6-3 Purdue, No. 8 Michigan State, and No. 9 Michigan.

    Nevertheless, Ewers is becoming more and more comfortable in the system and looks to be staying in Columbus for the near future.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Quinn Ewers_13
    Football

    Where is Quinn Ewers? Will He Transfer?

    Where do things stand with former Texas commit and top prospect Quinn Ewers? Will he transfer from Ohio State?

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_15813619
    News

    Longhorns Scored a Big Top 25 Upset on Sunday

    Aliyah Matharu scored 17 fourth-quarter points as No. 25 Texas ended defending national champion Stanford's 21-game winning streak

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17159973
    Football

    Through the Dark, Xavier Worthy Continues to Be Texas' Light

    It's been hard to ignore Worthy as one of the only positives for the Longhorns during the current five-game skid

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17162395
    News

    Longhorns Bijan Robinson Likely Out For Season With Injury

    The Texas Longhorns suffered a major setback late in the game vs. Kansas

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17159260
    Football

    Texas Was Never Back; What’s Next?

    The Texas Longhorns’ losing streak continues; Texas dominated 57-56 by one of the worst teams in college football, the Kansas Jayhawks

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17161406
    Men's Basketball

    Drew Timme, Gonzaga Overwhelm Longhorns in Top 5 Matchup

    The Texas Longhorns had no answer for Timme or the Bulldogs as they fell behind by 20 at halftime and were unable to rally

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17159966
    News

    Following Kansas Loss, The Texas Longhorns Are In Shambles

    The Texas Longhorns must go back to the drawing board following an embarrassing showing vs. Kansas

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16967103
    Football

    Live Updates: Kansas 57, Texas 56 FINAL

    Texas is looking to get back in the win column vs. a downtrodden Kansas team. Stick with Longhorns Country for up-to-the-minute updates from DKR

    19 hours ago