Where is Quinn Ewers? Will He Transfer?

After choosing to play for Ohio State University, former Texas commit Quinn Ewers, the No.1 quarterback in the 2021 class, has had an interesting couple of months.

Things seem to be calm now, but earlier this season, rumors suggested that Ewers may leave Columbus earlier than expected.

In October, Ewers appeared to remove Ohio State from his bio, sending the Twitter and social media world into a frenzy.

Additionally, Ewers hasn’t received any playing time and instead has been sitting in a crowded Buckeyes quarterback room led by sophomore C.J. Stroud, backup Kyle McCord, and Jack Miller (recently suspended).

It was clear that Ohio State will have many quarterback transfer rumors with the many talented quarterbacks on the roster but nobody saw it being Ewers.

However, things seem to have calmed down over the past week when the true freshman traveled with the team and was the third-string quarterback for the Buckeyes’ last game at Nebraska.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day also had some positive words to say about his young star:

“I thought coming off the bye, he’s been working hard and getting better. He’s starting to look more comfortable walking around the facility and he’s starting to pick up the offense.”

Unless things get out of hand, Ewers shouldn’t expect to see any playing time in the coming games facing 6-3 Purdue, No. 8 Michigan State, and No. 9 Michigan.

Nevertheless, Ewers is becoming more and more comfortable in the system and looks to be staying in Columbus for the near future.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.