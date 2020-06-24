How Anthony Cook's Departure Would Affect Texas' Secondary

By most accounts, it appears as though Texas junior cornerback Anthony Cook is going to try his hand in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

It's by no means a done deal, of course. We've seen players like Juwan Mitchell and Denzel Okafor flirt with the portal before deciding to return to the team, but it's certainly time to start looking at contingencies.

There's good news and bad news when it comes to where the Longhorns' secondary currently stands. We're going to stick with tradition and give you the bad news first before providing the silver lining.

Bad news: The Longhorns have to shuffle the deck in the secondary

There's no way around it, Texas will have to find someone to come over and help out at nickel corner, or the "spur" position as they call it. Cook was plucked from the traditional cornerback spot to compete for the starting job and now Texas will have to raid the ranks of the secondary again. You could see a player cross-train at two positions, but Texas would certainly rather have every guy know his spot completely. Options include Josh Thompson, Kobe Boyce, Chris Brown, Kenyatta Watson and a few younger players who may surprise and be ready for playing time early. Chris Ash's modified 3-3-5 scheme asks a lot of its nickel cornerbacks. They have to be able to cover some of the fastest receivers in the conference out of the slot, stand up to big tight ends and help out in the pass rush and run game as well.

Good news: Texas' secondary is the deepest position group on the team

The Longhorns have done an excellent job recruiting quality depth on the back end over the past few years. They have multiple players ranked four stars and above to chose from when it comes to making moves. If the Longhorns had to find out a potential starter from a position group was going to have to change places, it's for the best that it came with this one.

Good news: Sophomore Chris Adimora looks to be a viable option to start at the nickel position

It's never good to lose a potential starter, but the position was hardly locked up for Cook going into the season anyway. Adimora is a former high school All American who answered the call last year as a true freshman when the team needed him the most. He played in all 13 games and has plenty of experience from which to draw. Like Cook, he was moved from another position (safety) to compete for the nickel corner spot. You always want more quality players than less, but there isn't a dearth of front-end talent at this spot by any means.

