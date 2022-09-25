Skip to main content

INJURY UPDATE: X-Rays Negative on Texas Longhorns Star Xavier Worthy

The Longhorns got good news on their star receiver's injury

The Texas Longhorns suffered an agonizing loss on Saturday afternoon, falling in a major upset loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. 

However, the upset was not the only loss the Longhorns suffered.

In the first half, Longhorns star wide receiver Xavier Worthy went down with a lower-body injury, and while he tried to fight through the discomfort, he was unable to continue in the second half.

Coming out of the locker room, Worthy was seen on the sidelines with a walking boot. 

After the game Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on Worthy's status, noting that his x-rays came up negative. 

Before the injury, Worthy had three catches for 50 yards, as well as his first touchdown of the season. He still remains the Longhorns' leading receiver in terms of yardage with 162 yards on 11 catches.

In place of Worthy, Alabama transfer Agiye Hall got his first significant game time, making one catch for seven yards.

It is unclear as of now whether or not Worthy will be available next week against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

