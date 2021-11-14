Through the Dark, Xavier Worthy Continues to Be Texas' Light

The Texas Longhorns (4-6) lost a thrilling overtime game to the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8) on Saturday night at DKR, falling 57-56 as Kansas converted the two-point conversion to secure the upset victory.

The game was a whirlwind of up and downs for the Longhorns, who have now dropped their fifth-straight game in conference play. If anything, the loss on Saturday night embodied most of the drama that this team has been through over the past week or so.

Still, it's been the play and demeanor of true freshman receiver Xavier Worthy that has given Texas fans something to cheer for.

Headed into the season, Worthy was earning loads of praise from coaches and players alike for his play during the offseason. A productive freshman season on the Forty Acres was well within his reach, but it's hard to say anyone thought he'd be one of the last of the big-name receivers standing after injures to Jordan Whittington and Troy Omerie, as well as the unexpected departure of Joshua Moore.

Viewed as possibly the third-best pass-catcher on the team headed into opening week, Worthy has completely taken over the reins as the No. 1 receiver for Steve Sarkisian's offense.

The true freshman's 11 touchdowns on the season put him in a five-way tie for first place amongst all receivers in Division 1. Even more impressive? He's done this on only 49 catches. To put things in perspective, Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns is the runaway leader for most catches in Division 1 with a whopping 111 grabs. Yet, he and Worthy both have 11 scores on the season.

Additionally, Worthy's three scores against Kansas put him well out of reach of former Texas receiver Roy Williams in the Longhorn freshman record books. Williams had previously held the record for most receiving scores in a season by a Texas freshman (eight) during his first season as a Longhorn in 2000.

Even despite a few occasional duds in the box score (one catch for seven yards against TCU and five catches for 28 yards against Oklahoma State), Worthy has easily paced all Texas receivers in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

Stats prove his talent is for real, but the mental toughness he's shown throughout the season, especially on Saturday against Kansas, should be applauded for by all of Longhorn Nation.

Towards the end of the first half, Worthy seemed to sustain a lower-body injury that visibly seemed to affect him the rest of the game. He looked gimpy with a noticeable limp but still finished the game with 14 catches, 152 yards, and three scores.

Amazingly, he almost had a fourth touchdown against the Jayhawks if not for a slightly overthrown ball from QB Casey Thompson that just missed Worthy's fingertips.

The freshman could have sat the rest of the game due to injury, and who could blame him? Texas had nothing worth playing for heading into the game, but Worthy continued to make play after play despite showing obvious discomfort.

The entire Texas team has had its fair share of drama this past week. A viral video of defensive line coach Bo Davis yelling at players on the team bus captured loads of headlines, but Worthy and a handful of other Longhorns changed their Twitter profile picture to a close-up shot of Davis to show support.

Worthy has also been consistent with his confidence in the team on social media. On Sunday morning after the overtime loss to Kansas, he made sure to let Longhorn Nation know where his loyalties lie.

Saying Texas' season has been a disappointment might be the understatement of the year, but Worthy's performance as a pass-catcher has certainly grabbed national attention.

He'll look to continue his dominant season this Saturday in Morgantown against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Longhorns will look to reach bowl eligibility with just two games remaining in the 2021 season.

