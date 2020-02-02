Texas Football: Watch: Before he Coaches in the Super Bowl, Relive 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Catching Passes for the Longhorns

San Fransisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is attempting to become the second Texas alumnus to coach a team to a Super Bowl victory, but before he does that, you should check out some of his moves on the football field.

The folks over at 49ers SB Nation dug up some old game footage of Shanahan catching passes in a Texas victory over Houston in 2002.

As you can see, Shanahan had a few moves on the football field before he donned a headset.

Shanahan caught four passes 28 yard that day as then No. 2 Texas cruised to a 41-11 victory over the Cougars.

Shanahan came to Texas knowing his long-term future was in coaching. His father Mike Shanahan called up friend Mack Brown and asked him to find a spot on the Longhorn team so his son could learn the coaching craft under Brown's wing.

It turned out to be the right move for Shanahan, who rose up the coaching ranks from UCLA graduate assistant to head coach of the 49ers over the next 17 years with stops at Tampa Bay, Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta along the way.

After going a combined 10-22 over the first two seasons as the 49ers head coach Shanahan and his team reached a turning point in 2019, going 13-3 and rolling through two playoff wins to reach Super Bowl LIV.

Shanahan has maintained lifelong friendships with several of his Texas teammates. He and Chris Simms both have tattoos of each other.

It's safe to say that a large contingent of the Longhorn fanbase will be rooting for Shanahan when the big game kicks off today.