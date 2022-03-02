Carson Wentz Future With Colts "Yet To Be Determined"; Ehlinger Up Next?

Carson Wentz's future is uncertain at best in Indy. What about Sam Ehlinger?

The Indianapolis Colts collapsed in a Week 18 win-and-get-in scenario against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, the future of quarterback Carson Wentz is in question.

After being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in his first season in Indianapolis, Wentz led the Colts to a 9-8 season.

Now, the 29-year-old quarterback’s job is up in the air.

One way or another, something needs to be decided, with his complete $22 million base salary for 2022 would become fully guaranteed on March 18.

However, Colts head coach Frank Reich was unclear at best about the future of Wentz when asked by the media on Tuesday, regardless of how he feels about him as a player.

“I know I believe in Carson (Wentz). I believe in him. I stuck my neck out for him. I stuck my neck out for him last year,” Reich told the media. “I was a big part of that decision to get him here and so I believe he’s going to continue to have a lot of success at quarterback – that might be here, it might not be here. That decision has yet to be determined."

However, just because a coach is in a player's corner does not guarantee him a place on the roster. Especially one who is being paid a lot of money, but has been inconsistent at best.

So who would be up next for the Colts should Wentz depart?

Sixth-round pick and former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger will certainly get an opportunity to compete for the starting position.

Ehlinger picked up some valuable experience in his first NFL season, playing through an entire training camp and preseason, while also earning the backup spot over Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley.

Colts coach Frank Reich was even prepared to start the young Ehlinger if Wentz were to sit out in Week 17 (COVID).

“(Sam’s) got that ‘it’ factor. I mean everyone who has ever been around the guy says it," Reich said last season. "Sometimes you say that (when) somebody flashes here or there. Sam has been flashing in these moments his whole life.”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard also spoke highly of Ehlinger's performance this past season:

“We like Sam. We think he’s definitely a guy that’s made of all the right stuff.”

Ehlinger has a long way to go on the field, but he will surely have the opportunity to make his mark.

