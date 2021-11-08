Watch: Colt McCoy Leads Arizona To Win over San Francisco

Colt McCoy can still make it happen at age 35, as the veteran backup stepped in for Kyler Murray and led the Arizona Cardinals to a big win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Cardinals won, 31-17, with McCoy throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown. McCoy played because Murray hasn’t recovered from the injury he suffered against Green Bay 10 days ago. Murray had a sprained left ankle after that game. In addition, McCoy didn’t have Arizona’s top target, DeAndre Hopkins, as he’s dealing with a hamstring issue. The Cardinals improved to 7-1 for the season, tied for the best record in the NFC.

McCoy’s touchdown pass was a great example of a veteran quarterback taking what the defense gives him.

McCoy is in his 12th NFL season, but Sunday was his first start of the season. It was also his sixth start since the end of the 2014 season. In 2014, McCoy started four games with Washington.

Somehow, McCoy’s current head coach — former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury — managed to troll McCoy’s fans after the game, given the Longhorns’ loss to Iowa State on Saturday night.

He wasn’t the only former Longhorn doing big things in the Cardinals’ win. Former Texas linebacker Jordan Hicks helped force a fumble against the 49ers.

Hicks led the Cardinals with eight tackles, six of which were solo tackles. He also had a tackle for loss.

Elsewhere, former Longhorns defensive lineman Alex Okafor helped Kansas City beat Green Bay, 13-7. He had a role to play on special teams, as he blocked a field goal in the first half.

In Dallas, former Longhorns safety Caden Sterns intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the Denver Broncos’ surprising win over the Cowboys.

Sterns also had three tackles in the game.

In the Sunday night game, former Longhorns tight end Geoff Swaim caught a touchdown pass in the first half as the Tennessee Titans built a 21-3 lead at halftime.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

