Former Longhorn DeShon Elliott Leaves Ravens-Chiefs Game With Injury

Former Texas Longhorns and current Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott will not return to Sunday night's game with a concussion

DeShon Elliott left in the second quarter of the Baltimore Ravens’ game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night with a concussion.

The fourth-year Ravens safety, who played for the Texas Longhorns, appeared to suffer the injury after trying to make a tackle. The Ravens took Elliott to the injury tent on the sideline. Sunday Night Football’s Michelle Tafoya later reported that Elliott was being evaluated by a concussion and had been walked to the Ravens’ locker room by Baltimore’s neurotrauma consultant.

The Ravens later confirmed that evaluation via Twitter. Elliott was later ruled out of the game in the third quarter and would not return.

It was a significant blow for a Ravens defense that was already beaten up going into the game. Elliott left the game with two tackles.

Elliott, a former sixth-round pick for Baltimore in 2018, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is hoping to make an impact in search of a bigger contract in 2022. His first two seasons saw him deal with injuries.

In his rookie season, Elliott spent the season on injured reserved due to a fractured forearm. In 2019, the same thing happened to him due to a knee injury.

Last season, Elliott moved into a starting role after the Ravens released another Texas-ex, Earl Thomas. He played the entire season, finishing with 80 tackles, five quarterback hits and four passes defended.

Last Monday night, Elliott started in the Ravens’ season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he finished with seven tackles.

In his final season at Texas, Elliott was a unanimous All-American safety and an All-Big 12 selection and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back.

