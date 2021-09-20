Watch: Former Longhorns WR Scores First NFL TD In Wild Fashion

The former Texas Longhorns wide receiver had perfect timing to claim his first points in professional football

Devin Duvernay scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday night, and the second-year Ravens receiver scored it in wild fashion.

With Baltimore down 7-0 in the first quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson handed the ball off to Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams, who caught a seam on the left side of the offensive line and looked like he was on his way to a touchdown run.

But, at the 1-yard line, Williams lost the football due to a collision with Chiefs safety Mike Hughes.

That’s where things Duvernay’s timing turned out to be perfect.

The ball sailed into the air and Duvernay just happened to be standing at the 2-yard line. The ball flew right into Duvernay’s hands, and he lunged over the goal line for the touchdown to help the Ravens tie the game.

Duvernay, selected in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2020, was actually listed as questionable going into Sunday’s game. Instead, he played and had a hand in keeping the Ravens in the game.

READ MORE: Texas New No. 1 Receiver? Freshman Xavier Worthy Looks The Part

As a rookie, Duvernay played in all 16 games and made three starts. He caught 20 passes for 201 yards and rushed four times for 70 yards. In the Ravens’ season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, he caught one pass for six yards.

The Ravens drafted a productive Longhorns receiver, who in 2019 had an enormous senior year as he caught 106 passes for 1,3867 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were career highs. For his Texas career, he caught 176 passes for 2,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.

READ MORE: Casey Thompson vs. Hudson Card: Do Coach Sark's Longhorns Have 2 QBs? Or None?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.