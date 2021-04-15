Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Opens Up About NFL Draft Process

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was a three-and-a-half-year starter and team captain, is in the midst of the pre-draft process. Ehlinger’s past couple of months have included numerous workouts and interviews in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Ehlinger explained his journey, and has learned to face this process day by day, and focus on the big picture -- his NFL success.

“From a physical standpoint and mentally I'm trying to learn the game as much as possible," Ehlinger said. Kind of my approach through this whole process has not necessarily been to, you know, look the best on Pro Day in shorts and underwear. I'm a football player and I want to play the long game here so I'm trying to prepare myself for success in the long run.”

Ehlinger, who has already spoken with all 32 NFL teams, has picked up on some recurring feedback regarding his play from numerous coaches:

“I would say from a positive standpoint just leadership, toughness, that ‘it factor' that you can't really describe," Ehlinger said. "From a getting better standpoint, its accuracy down the field, timing and anticipation.”

Because of COVID-19, all interviews have been held over Zoom. Ehlinger lamented that he finds it hard to build relationships online:

“I'm trying to think as quickly as possible, and it's different over the computer, you know, maybe in person I could be like okay we vibe really well but it's so hard to tell over the computer.”

Now that Ehlinger has time to work out, he can hone specific areas of his body to develop further.

“From a body standpoint, it's really been focusing on flexibility, mobility, so I can hit different angles with my arm, or with my body to optimize my body," Ehlinger said. There's a lot of biomechanics that goes into it.”

If Ehlinger can master that and is given the proper opportunity, there is no telling how successful he could be at the NFL.

