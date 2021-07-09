Former Longhorns DL Poona Ford Earning Pre-season Recognition

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsPodcast
Search

Former Longhorns DL Poona Ford Considered 'Breakout' NFL Player

The Athletic named a breakout player for each NFL team in 2021, and Ford made the list as the Seattle Seahawks' selection
Author:
Publish date:

Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Poona Ford could be in for a breakout year, if The Athletic’s list of NFL breakout players for 2021 is correct.

The Athletic named one player from each NFL team as a ‘breakout candidate’ for 2021, and Ford was the selection for the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-year old defensive tackle wasn’t drafted coming out of college in 2018, despite being named the 2017 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker

Seattle signed Ford as an undrafted free agent, and Ford made the 53-man roster. His play and production have gone up steadily since his arrival in Seattle. He had 21 tackles in 11 games during his rookie season in 2018. He followed that in 2019 with 32 tackles and five tackles for loss in 15 games (14 of which were starts).

Last season Ford started all 16 games for the Seahawks, finishing with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. All were career highs for Ford. He’s also played in four playoff games for the Seahawks.

READ MORE: Former Longhorn Sam Acho signs multi-year deal with ESPN

That made Ford a bit indispensable to the Seahawks, who paid him like a ‘breakout’ player after tagging the restricted free-agent with a second-round tender this past spring. Ford is now signed through 2023, and the two-year deal pays him $12.345 million, per Spotrac.com. That included a $3.5 million signing bonus and $7.5 million in guaranteed money, though the latter guaranteed money kicks in as base salary in 2023.

Ford played four seasons for Texas from 2014-17. His best season was in 2017, as he posted career-best numbers that included 31 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

NFL
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Talented 2022 West Coast Defensive Lineman Hero Kanu Reveals Top-9 Finalists

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Poona
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorns DL Poona Ford Earning Pre-season Recognition

The Athletic named a breakout player for each NFL team in 2021, and Ford made the list as the Seattle Seahawks' selection

USATSI_15048765
Football

Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas Vs. Oklahoma

The Longhorns Country staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the Red River Showdown against rival Oklahoma

Maalik
News

Longhorns Commit Maalik Murphy Debuts With High Position in SI All American's QB Rankings

SI All American unveiled the first half of their quarterback rankings for the 2022 class on Thursday, with Longhorns QB commit Maalik Murphy making an appearance in the top-10

NFL
Football

Longhorns Announce Attendees for 2021 Big 12 Media Days

Bijan Robinson and Keondre Coburn will represent Longhorn football at the conference's media days next week

USATSI_15049912
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: A Look At The Red River Showdown With AllSooners

Ryan Chapman from AllSooners.com stops by to talk about the season ahead

USATSI_15376014
News

Two Longhorns Named To Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Two Texas Longhorns standouts were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday

GettyImages-91969618
News

Former Longhorn Sam Acho Inks Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

Once a tantalizing defensive-end for the burnt orange, Acho will now be one of the faces for ESPN's college football coverage this fall