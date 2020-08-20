Former Texas Longhorn All-American Works Out With Tennessee Titans

Former Doak Walker Award winner D'Onta Foreman is looking to catch on with his third NFL team.

Foreman, whose 2,028 yards in 2016 ranks second all-time on the Texas Longhorns single-season rushing list, turned in a workout with the Tennessee Titans recently, drawing good reviews according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Former Texans and University of Texas running back D'Onta Foreman @D33_foreman a former Doak Walker award winner and All-American, delivered a strong workout for the Tennessee Titans, per a league source. Foreman is 217 pounds and has gotten into great shape #NFL

Foreman was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans (No. 89 overall). He played three seasons there before being waved on Aug. 4, 2019. He was picked up by another AFC South team the next day when the Indianapolis Colts claimed him on waivers.

Unfortunately for Foreman, he tore his bicep less than two weeks after joining the Colts and was cut from the team on Aug. 24.

Foreman was the last University of Texas back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season and the only one to do it since Jamal Charles accomplished the feat all the way back in 2007.

His twin brother Armanti Foreman was a wide receiver for the Longhorns.

