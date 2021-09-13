How Did NFL Longhorns Fair In Week 1?

A host of Longhorns took the field in the NFL on Sunday. Here is a breakdown of how each of them fared.

Quandre Diggs’ big game helped the Seattle Seahawks beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-16, during Week 1 of the NFL season.

Diggs, the former Longhorns defensive back, started for the Seahawks and had nine tackles in the contest, as Seattle started the season off on the right foot.

Diggs, a former Pro Bowl selection, was a sixth-round selection in 2015.

He wasn’t the only Longhorns on the Seahawks’ roster that contributed, either.

Defensive tackle Poona Ford played and had one tackle for Seattle. Punter Michael Dickson had five punts for the Seahawks, with a net of 36.6 yards. But, four of his five punts were pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Other Longhorns in the NFL on Week 1 included:

Jordan Hicks: The former Longhorns linebacker started for Arizona and finished with four tackles as the Cardinals blew out the Titans, 38-13.

Charles Omenihu: The former Texas defensive lineman started at defensive end for the Houston Texans. He had two tackles and a quarterback hurry in Houston’s 37-21 win over Jacksonville.

Malcom Brown: Now with Jacksonville, the former Super Bowl champion started on the interior defensive line and had seven tackles in the Jaguars’ loss to Houston.

Samuel Cosmi: The former Longhorns offensive lineman made his first official NFL start on Sunday, playing right tackle for Washington in its 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey: After making the 53-man roster, Humphrey started for the Saints on Sunday against Green Bay but didn’t record a catch.

Brandon Jones: Jones had five tackles and defended a pass to help Miami beat New England.

Marquise Goodwin: The veteran wide receiver had four catches for 45 yards to help the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Chicago Bears.

