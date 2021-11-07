Watch: Longhorns lead Ravens to OT win over Vikings

Devin Duvernay and Justin Tucker played significant roles in the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

The win improved the Ravens to 6-2 on the season. The win was also important as the Ravens were coming off their bye week, and the Vikings were a big wounded after losing to Dallas last Sunday.

Duvernay, a third-round pick for the Ravens last season, came up with a huge touchdown catch as the Ravens had to rally in the second half.

Duvernay’s touchdown catch not only put the Ravens in position to tie the game, pending Tucker’s extra point, it made the rounds on Twitter as a highlight-reel catch.

It was also Duvernay’s second touchdown reception of the season. His first came in Week Six against Detroit.

It was one of just two catches on the game for Duvernay, but it was a big one, as it helped send the game to overtime.

In the extra quarter, Tucker did his thing. Earlier this season he hit the longest field goal in NFL history, a 66-yarder. On Sunday against the Vikings, his game-winner was just 36 yards. But it came inside two minutes to play and was the 18th game-winning kick of Tucker’s illustrious NFL career.

Another former Longhorn, DeShon Elliott, had six tackles in the game for the Ravens.

The Ravens remain in the league in the AFC North Division. The Steelers are one game behind and play Monday night. The Ravens have a short turnaround time, as they face the Dolphins on Thursday night.

