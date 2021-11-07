Watch: Former Longhorns Lead Ravens To OT Win Over Vikings
Devin Duvernay and Justin Tucker played significant roles in the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.
The win improved the Ravens to 6-2 on the season. The win was also important as the Ravens were coming off their bye week, and the Vikings were a big wounded after losing to Dallas last Sunday.
Duvernay, a third-round pick for the Ravens last season, came up with a huge touchdown catch as the Ravens had to rally in the second half.
Duvernay’s touchdown catch not only put the Ravens in position to tie the game, pending Tucker’s extra point, it made the rounds on Twitter as a highlight-reel catch.
Watch: Longhorns lead Ravens to OT win over Vikings
Devin Duvernay, Justin Tucker, DeShon Elliott had huge roles in Baltimore's big win over Minnesota
Elite 2023 DL David Hicks Includes Texas in Top 11
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Photo Recap: Texas Longhorns Disappointing Loss to Iowa State
Texas loses fourth in a row, putting a 2021 bowl bid in jeopardy.
It was also Duvernay’s second touchdown reception of the season. His first came in Week Six against Detroit.
It was one of just two catches on the game for Duvernay, but it was a big one, as it helped send the game to overtime.
In the extra quarter, Tucker did his thing. Earlier this season he hit the longest field goal in NFL history, a 66-yarder. On Sunday against the Vikings, his game-winner was just 36 yards. But it came inside two minutes to play and was the 18th game-winning kick of Tucker’s illustrious NFL career.
Another former Longhorn, DeShon Elliott, had six tackles in the game for the Ravens.
The Ravens remain in the league in the AFC North Division. The Steelers are one game behind and play Monday night. The Ravens have a short turnaround time, as they face the Dolphins on Thursday night.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!