Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Former Longhorns Lead Ravens To OT Win Over Vikings

    Devin Duvernay, Justin Tucker, DeShon Elliott had huge roles in Baltimore's big win over Minnesota
    Author:

    Devin Duvernay and Justin Tucker played significant roles in the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

    The win improved the Ravens to 6-2 on the season. The win was also important as the Ravens were coming off their bye week, and the Vikings were a big wounded after losing to Dallas last Sunday.

    Duvernay, a third-round pick for the Ravens last season, came up with a huge touchdown catch as the Ravens had to rally in the second half.

    Duvernay’s touchdown catch not only put the Ravens in position to tie the game, pending Tucker’s extra point, it made the rounds on Twitter as a highlight-reel catch.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17115572
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    Watch: Longhorns lead Ravens to OT win over Vikings

    Devin Duvernay, Justin Tucker, DeShon Elliott had huge roles in Baltimore's big win over Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    David-Hicks-by-Birm-Lettermen-Row-scaled
    Play
    Football

    Elite 2023 DL David Hicks Includes Texas in Top 11

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17109650
    Play
    Football

    Photo Recap: Texas Longhorns Disappointing Loss to Iowa State

    Texas loses fourth in a row, putting a 2021 bowl bid in jeopardy.

    5 hours ago

    It was also Duvernay’s second touchdown reception of the season. His first came in Week Six against Detroit.

    It was one of just two catches on the game for Duvernay, but it was a big one, as it helped send the game to overtime.

    In the extra quarter, Tucker did his thing. Earlier this season he hit the longest field goal in NFL history, a 66-yarder. On Sunday against the Vikings, his game-winner was just 36 yards. But it came inside two minutes to play and was the 18th game-winning kick of Tucker’s illustrious NFL career.

    Another former Longhorn, DeShon Elliott, had six tackles in the game for the Ravens.

    The Ravens remain in the league in the AFC North Division. The Steelers are one game behind and play Monday night. The Ravens have a short turnaround time, as they face the Dolphins on Thursday night.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17115572
    Longhorns in the pros

    Watch: Longhorns lead Ravens to OT win over Vikings

    Devin Duvernay, Justin Tucker, DeShon Elliott had huge roles in Baltimore's big win over Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    David-Hicks-by-Birm-Lettermen-Row-scaled
    Football

    Elite 2023 DL David Hicks Includes Texas in Top 11

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17109650
    Football

    Photo Recap: Texas Longhorns Disappointing Loss to Iowa State

    Texas loses fourth in a row, putting a 2021 bowl bid in jeopardy.

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17112597
    Football

    Rebuilding Texas Must Take A Look In Mirror Come 2022

    In reality, Texas is two-stepping its way into a losing season for Steve Sarkisian

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17110928
    Football

    Tale of Two Halves for Texas' Defense in Loss to Iowa State

    Another promising first half for the Texas D was followed up with second half domination from Iowa State

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17110717
    Football

    Texas Offensive Struggles More Of The Same In Iowa State Loss

    Starting quarterback change doesn’t do much; offensive takeaways from Texas’s 30-7 loss to Iowa State

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17110931
    Football

    Longhorns QB Quandary Has a Recent Past Parallel

    Steve Sarkisian has no choice but to entertain a quarterback race between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, just like Tom Herman in 2017

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17110709
    Football

    Disaster In Ames: Texas Falls To Iowa State 30-7

    Texas has now dropped their fourth consecutive game in frustrating fashion

    20 hours ago