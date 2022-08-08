Former Texas Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker is widely considered among the best kickers of all-time. His proclivity for clutch kicks and game-winning field goals has earned him that title, and most recently a brand new extension.

Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday agreed to a four-year, $24 million contract extension, with $17.5 million guaranteed and a $11.5 million signing bonus. Tucker's new extension officially makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, a title most believe he richly deserves.

In 2021 Tucker would nail 35 out of 37 field-goal attempts for a 94.6 field-goal percentage while going a perfect 32-for-32 on extra-point attempts, racking 137 total points.

Over his career Tucker has been the definition of accurate, making 326 out of 358 field-goal attempts for a career field-goal percentage of 91.1%. He has been even more accurate on extra-point attempts, nailing 382 out of 386 attempts for an astounding 99% on extra-point attempts.

As Longhorns fans remember Tucker fondly for his game-winning kick to end the rivalry with Texas A&M in 2011, he has gone on to become the best kicker the sport.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.