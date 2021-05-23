Longhorns-Ex Kevin Durant Moves to No. 9 in NBA Playoff Scoring

Durant had 32 points for the Nets in their Game 1 victory, allowing him to pass Spurs guard Tony Parker

Former Longhorns forward Kevin Durant moved up to No. 9 all-time in NBA playoff scoring during the Brooklyn Nets’ Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Durant finished with another progressive outing, scoring 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the 104-93 win over the Celtics. In doing so, Durant achieved another career milestone.

Durant’s final two points of the game slid him past former San Antonio guard Tony Parker for another spot higher on the list with 4,047 career playoff points. Parker had 4,045 career playoff points.

Next up for Durant is Jerry West, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard and the model for the NBA logo, who scored 4,457 points in his illustrious playoff career.

Durant, 32, has time to move further up the list. Former Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone is No. 7 on the list at 4,761 points. After that, there is a group of five players with at least 5,000 career playoff points.

All are no longer playing — Tim Duncan (5,172), Shaquille O’Neal (5,250), Kobe Bryant (5,640), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762) and Michael Jordan (5,987).

No. 1 on the list is LeBron James, who currently is still playing for the Lakers and leads all players with 7,491 career playoff points.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is set for Tuesday in Brooklyn.

