Longhorns Ex Spieth Hole-In-One Update

Spieth is still looking for his first win of the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. But he electrified the crowd with a Hole-in-One on Saturday

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth continued his resurgence on Saturday, recording a hole-in-one on the second hole of his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The ace, coming on the Par 3, saw Spieth’s tee shot hit the right side of the green and feed toward the back left pin placement before falling into the cup.

Spieth started the day in contention at the Invitational and by the turn of his third round, he was in the lead. He ended the day at 9-under and two shots off the lead, held by Lee Westwood.

With a month until the Masters, Spieth is seeking his first win since claiming the Open Championship in 2017. But his play has been on an upswing since February.

In his most recent event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Invitational, Spieth had the lead after 36 holes and remained in contention before falling into a tie for third at the end of the event. Before that, Spieth held the 54-hole lead at the Waste Management Phoenix Open but fell into a tie for fourth place. Spieth lept into that 54-hole lead with a career-low 61.

At the Genesis Invitational Spieth finished tied for 15th.

His uptick in play has allowed Spieth to move up to No. 54 in the FedEx Cup standings entering the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Spieth was at No. 179 before the Phoenix Open). Spieth has now won more than $1 million on the PGA Tour this season and was ranked No. 47 on the PGA Tour money list going into the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

