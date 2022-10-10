Skip to main content

Former Longhorn Cameron Dicker makes his first NFL Field Goal

The Texas-ex cements himself with a stellar debut for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker made his impact felt on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated in Arizona.

Cameron Dicker was signed at the beginning of this week to the Eagles practice squad. Once kicker Jake Elliot was ruled out for Sunday’s game the Eagles announced Dicker would start.

Sunday, Dicker nailed his first two field goal attempts including a game-winning 23-yard field goal with under two minutes to play.

Coincidentally Dicker made his first NFL field goal the same week of the Red River Showdown. Dicker is notably most known at Texas for his game-winning field goal against Oklahoma back in 2018. Gus Johnson’s illustrious call will live in college football lore for years to come.

Some other notable former Longhorn players also made impacts over the weekend.

Safety Caden Sterns- Indianapolis Colts

Sterns had a huge night for the Colts who came back and upset the Denver Broncos. Sterns had two interceptions off Russell Wilson, including a game-saving interception that allowed the Colts to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Wide Receiver Devin Duvernay- Baltimore Ravens

Duvernay continues to become a household name week after week in the NFL. He had another big performance on Sunday Night with 24 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards. Duvernay is in his third season and so far has 226 yards receiving to go along with three touchdowns.

Kicker Justin Tucker- Baltimore Ravens

Tucker might be one of the greatest NFL kickers of all time. Sunday Night was no exception as he went 4-for-4 on field goals including a game-winning 43-yarder as the time expired. In his 11th NFL season, he is so far a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals this year. 

