Former Longhorn Jordan Hicks Released By Cardinals

Former Longhorns LB Jordan Hicks will be looking for a new home in 2022
Tomer Barazani

Jordan Hicks was highly productive from his linebacker spot during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

But now, the seven-year pro will be looking for a new home, after he was released by Arizona on Wednesday. 

Just before the 2021 season, Hicks went public with a trade demand. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told Hicks he would no longer start, as the team decided to move in a new direction with two younger linebackers —Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

Nevertheless, Hicks ended up starting all 17 games, playing 97% of the team’s defensive snaps. He garnered 116 total tackles (seven tackles for loss), four sacks, five passes defended, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The veteran accumulated over 100 tackles every year during his three-year stint with the Cardinals. In his first year, he had a career-best of 150 tackles.

So moving Hicks to the bench seems curious. After all, he was, for all intents and purposes, one of the team's very best defenders -- something that will be very difficult for a Super Bowl contending roster to replace. 

However, with Arizona also mired in salary cap issues, and contract disputes with their franchise quarterback, perhaps giving Hicks the big payday he was seeking was simply unmanageable. 

The Cardinals saved $6.5 million on their salary cap and have $3 million in dead money on their books with the cut.

Since being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2015 draft, Hicks has racked up 638 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions.

As a five-year linebacker at the University of Texas, Hicks appeared in 45 career games from 2010-2014.

Now, Hicks will move on in search of a new home, maybe back in Texas, where he made a name for himself with the Longhorns.

