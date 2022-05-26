Former UT Men’s Golfer Jordan Spieth Excited To See What Gary Patterson Brings to Texas

Jordan Spieth expressed his excitement about former TCU head coach Gary Patterson joining the Longhorns at a Charles Schwab Challenge media availability.

Former UT Men’s Golf legend Jordan Spieth knew Texas Football added a major addition to its off-field coaching staff when Gary Patterson was hired.

“I’ve always enjoyed being around Coach,” Spieth said. “Most of the time, it was his bragging rights on their (TCU’s) success against Texas. Obviously, we have (Chris) Del Conte as well and it just feels like we poached the best assets TCU has had. Hopefully, it leads to success in Austin.”

Patterson joined the Longhorns as the special assistant to the head coach in late January. He spent 21 seasons as the head coach of Horned Frogs. Patterson finished his career at TCU as the winningest coach in school history with a combined record of 181-79.

Patterson was in attendance on Wednesday for the tournament’s pro-am.

“(Patterson) is a great football coach and can do nothing but help the ‘Horns,” Spieth said. “It would be really exciting if we achieved our capabilities one of these years. Maybe it’ll be an exciting year for us. Seems like we’re making all the right kinds of hires and have the right people in the room.”

Spieth finished second in the Charles Schwab Challenge a year ago. He is among the favorites to win the tournament beginning at 7:20 CST on Thursday.

