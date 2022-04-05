Skip to main content

Tee Times For Former Longhorns at The Masters

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are given their tee times for the first two rounds of the Masters.

The most prestigious golf tournament in the world is set to tee of on Thursday morning, as golfers compete for the coveted green jacket. The groupings and tee times were announced for the first two rounds Tuesday, with two former Longhorns in pursuit of a Masters win. 

Masters Grouping

Masters groupings for the first two rounds

Entering the Masters as arguably the hottest golfer in the world, Texas-ex Scottie Scheffler is hoping to win the first green jacket of his career and continue his scorching hot streak. 

Scheffler, the new No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, is coming to Augusta on a roll. He won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Phoenix Waste Management Open and enters the Masters as one of the favorites. 

USATSI_17977038

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler will be in group 16, grouped with the Adam Scott and Tony Finau, which tees off Thursday morning at 10:56 a.m. ET and Friday at 2:03 p.m.

Another former Longhorns great, Jordan Spieth, who won the Masters in 2015, will look to add a second green jacket to his collection and reestablish his standing as one of the best golfers in the world. 

