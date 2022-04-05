Tee Times For Former Longhorns at The Masters
The most prestigious golf tournament in the world is set to tee of on Thursday morning, as golfers compete for the coveted green jacket. The groupings and tee times were announced for the first two rounds Tuesday, with two former Longhorns in pursuit of a Masters win.
Masters groupings for the first two rounds
Entering the Masters as arguably the hottest golfer in the world, Texas-ex Scottie Scheffler is hoping to win the first green jacket of his career and continue his scorching hot streak.
Scheffler, the new No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, is coming to Augusta on a roll. He won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Phoenix Waste Management Open and enters the Masters as one of the favorites.
Scottie Scheffler
Scheffler will be in group 16, grouped with the Adam Scott and Tony Finau, which tees off Thursday morning at 10:56 a.m. ET and Friday at 2:03 p.m.
Another former Longhorns great, Jordan Spieth, who won the Masters in 2015, will look to add a second green jacket to his collection and reestablish his standing as one of the best golfers in the world.
Jordan Spieth
Spieth is in group 30, alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee of second to last on Thursday, with their tee time set for 1:52 p.m. They will have an early tee time on Friday morning in Round 2 at 10:34 a.m.
Jordan Spieth
