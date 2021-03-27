NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Longhorns Trio Spieth, Scheffler and Frittelli Advance at WGC Dell-Match Play

All three former Longhorns will play in the Round of 16 on Saturday morning, hoping to get to Sunday's action
All three former Texas Longhorn golfers — Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Dylan Frittelli — advanced to the Round of 16 in the WGC Dell-Match Play Championship on Friday at Austin Country Club.

Spieth defeated Corey Connors, 3 and 2, to finish 2-0-1 in his group and will play in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2016.

Spieth tied his second match of the tournament on Thursday against Matthew Wolff, after winning his first match against Matt Fitzpatrick, 3 and 1.

Spieth will face Matt Kuchar on Saturday morning.

Scheffler, playing in his first WGC Match Play, tied Xander Schauffele in his final match to advance out of his group, but needed to defeat Scheffler in a playoff, making a birdie on the second playoff hole. Scheffler finished 1-0-2 in his group, after he tied Andy Sullivan on Thursday and defeated Jason Day on Thursday.

Scheffler will face Ian Poulter on Saturday.

Finally, Frittelli lost his first match in group play, 2 and 1, to Will Zalatoris. But, thanks Tony Finau’s win over Jason Kokrak, Frittelli had already advanced. Scheffler had already defeated Finau and Kokrak.

Frittelli will face Tommy Fleetwood in the first match on Saturday.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

