NFL Longhorns - Overpaid or Underpaid - Part II

Tomer Barazani

4. Alex Okafor, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

The road to becoming a Super Bowl champion for Alex Okafor was one for the books. In the 2018 NFL season, the former New Orleans Saints defensive end was having quite a successful season. Okafor, who signed a two-year deal with the Saints, was in fact playing so well that he triggered a clause in his contract allowing him to become a free agent in 2019. Having met the benchmark of three sacks for the Saints, Okafor went into the spring with two options: stay in New Orleans, earning $1.7 million, or test the waters in free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs had advanced to the AFC Championship Game during the previous season, despite an underperforming defense. The Chiefs finished 31st in the league in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed but still managed to finish at 12-4 with the help of MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Alex Okafor cashed in, signing a three-year contract with the Chiefs worth $17.9 million and $11.51 million in guaranteed money. Okafor’s deal came with a $6 million signing bonus.

Thoughts?

In his first season in Kansas City, Okafor was placed on injured reserve after 10 games with a torn pectoral muscle, missing the incredible playoff run that led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite this injury, Okafor still deserved every penny of that contract after recording a career-high five sacks in arguably his best season in the National Football League.

Comments

