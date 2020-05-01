LonghornsCountry
NFL Longhorns: Underpaid or Overpaid? Part 1 - Kenny Vaccaro

Over the past month, NFL Free Agency has been rather slow for former Longhorns. Just last offseason, we saw six of the top 10 highest paid Longhorns sign new contracts.The most recent activity we’ve seen is the one-year deal signed by Colt McCoy to the New York Giants, a two-year deal worth $7.5 million dollars sending Adrian Phillips to the New England Patriots, and Hassan Ridgeway who re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract.

Success on the collegiate level doesn’t automatically translate into being a multi-millionaire in the big leagues. It’s all about timing and health when it comes to locking in these contracts. Let's look at the top five highest-paid Longhorns currently in the NFL.

No. 5, Kenny Vaccaro, S, Tennessee Titans

Prior to signing his new deal in Nashville last offseason, the former 2013 first-round pick spent five years as a starter with the New Orleans Saints. The Longhorns product had 482 tackles, eight interceptions, 7.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Following these five successful seasons, it was time to cash in. He signed a four year deal worth $24 million with $7.25 million guaranteed at signing with a total guarantee of $11.5 million.

Six million a year makes Vaccaro the 22nd highest paid safety in the league. With the consistency that the pro has shown over the years, it is clear to me that Vaccaro is very much underpaid in today's market. Coming off of a strong 2019 campaign that included 84 tackles, two sacks, four pass deflections, and one interception, Vaccaro helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game. During this unexpected run, Vaccaro totaled nine tackles and an interception. With this recent success, along with an impressive and consistent track record in the league, Kenny Vaccaro should be in the top 15 highest paid safeties in the league.

