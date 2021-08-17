Numbers Bode Well For Longhorns Ehlinger In First NFL Action

The former Texas QB stacked up against the competition in his first game action with the Indianapolis Colts

The road for an opportunity in the NFL continues to widen for former Texas star quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Once listed as the third QB on the Indianapolis Colts depth chart during training camp, the injured foot of starting signal-caller Carson Wentz now has Ehlinger in firm position to fight for the starting role in the Colts' week one matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and potentially beyond.

He made a great case for himself by leading the team to a 21-18 comeback win over Carolina on Sunday, as the Colts won their first of three preseason games. But what is it enough for head coach Frank Reich to give the former Longhorn the green light as the starter moving forward?

Not quite, but the tide is definitely turning the way Ehlinger would like. He's still in competition for the job with Jacob Eason, a former Washington Huskies standout who had solid production as the starter on Sunday.

Despite losing a fumble, Eason showed a quick arm and was efficient on throws from the pocket. He wasn't relegated to short dump-offs to running backs either, as the second-year QB finished 15-of-21 passing for 183 yards and no touchdowns before being replaced by Ehlinger to start the third quarter.

The arrival out of the locker room began with Ehlinger throwing an interception on his first drive, but finish 10-of-15 for 155 yards and lead the team in rushing on the day with eight carries for 30 yards and a two-point conversion. Though the numbers may not appear flashy, Ehlinger's debut fared well against other newcomers in the first week of preseason.

Pro Football Focus's 62-percent completion rating was second-best amongst rookies with 10 or more throws during the first slate of games.

But maybe the most important stat? The 11 unanswered points Indianapolis scored with Ehlinger at the helm en route to the comeback win. This is certainly a pleasant site for Reich and the Colts coaching staff. Yet, there's obviously still much more they'd like to see from Ehlinger over the next two games.

This resulted in the team announcing that he'd be starting in their second preseason game against the Vikings this Saturday. Until then, it's anyone's guess about who will start week one.

