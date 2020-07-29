ORLANDO, Fla. — A total of seven former University of Texas men’s basketball players will appear on NBA rosters when the league restarts the 2019-20 season on Thursday night. The Longhorns’ seven active roster players are: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets), D.J. Augustin (Orlando Magic), Mohamed Bamba (Orlando Magic), Jaxson Hayes (New Orleans Pelicans), Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings), P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets) and Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers).

The No. 22 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Allen is in his third season with the Brooklyn Nets. In 64 games played this year, he is averaging 10.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game while converting 64.6-percent from the floor.

Augustin is in his fourth season with the Orlando Magic and 12th year overall in the NBA. In 49 games played this season, he is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists in 24.8 minutes per game while converting 88.5-percent from the free throw line.

Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is in his second season with the Magic. In 60 games played this year, he is averaging 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 14.5 minutes per game.

Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is finishing his rookie season with the New Orleans Pelicans. In 56 games played this season, he is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 17.0 minutes per game while converting 66.0-percent from the floor.

Joseph is his first year with the Sacramento Kings and ninth season overall in the league. In 64 games played this year, he is averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.

Tucker is his ninth year overall in the NBA and his third season with the Houston Rockets. In 64 games played this season, he is averaging 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game while converting 37.0-percent from three-point range.

Turner is his fifth season in the league, all with the Pacers. In 55 games played this year, he is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game.

In the first regular-season game since March, Hayes and the Pelicans will face the Utah Jazz on Thursday, July 30. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. Central, and the game will be televised by TNT.