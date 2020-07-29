LonghornsCountry
ORLANDO, Fla. — A total of seven former University of Texas men’s basketball players will appear on NBA rosters when the league restarts the 2019-20 season on Thursday night. The Longhorns’ seven active roster players are: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets), D.J. Augustin (Orlando Magic), Mohamed Bamba (Orlando Magic), Jaxson Hayes (New Orleans Pelicans), Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings), P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets) and Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers).

The No. 22 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Allen is in his third season with the Brooklyn Nets. In 64 games played this year, he is averaging 10.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game while converting 64.6-percent from the floor.

Augustin is in his fourth season with the Orlando Magic and 12th year overall in the NBA. In 49 games played this season, he is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists in 24.8 minutes per game while converting 88.5-percent from the free throw line.

Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is in his second season with the Magic. In 60 games played this year, he is averaging 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 14.5 minutes per game.

Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is finishing his rookie season with the New Orleans Pelicans. In 56 games played this season, he is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 17.0 minutes per game while converting 66.0-percent from the floor.

Joseph is his first year with the Sacramento Kings and ninth season overall in the league. In 64 games played this year, he is averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.

Tucker is his ninth year overall in the NBA and his third season with the Houston Rockets. In 64 games played this season, he is averaging 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game while converting 37.0-percent from three-point range.

Turner is his fifth season in the league, all with the Pacers. In 55 games played this year, he is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game.

In the first regular-season game since March, Hayes and the Pelicans will face the Utah Jazz on Thursday, July 30. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. Central, and the game will be televised by TNT.

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Smithy
Smithy

So no chance we see Durant this year I take it?

Davis1123
Davis1123

Hopefully we see one of these guys get a ring.

Texas Longhorns Now Looking at 25% Capacity for Home Games

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell recently sent out a letter suggesting the school was looking into reducing its current plan of 50% capacity for home games.

No. 1 in-state Defensive End Includes Texas Longhorns in Top 3

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the last three schools standing in the race for SI All American candidate Marcus Burris

Big 12 Virtual Media Day to Air Live on ESPN Plus

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

Former Texas Longhorn Marquise Goodwin Options Out of 2020 Season

The former two-sport Texas Longhorns star and Olympian has decided to help take

Texas Longhorns Football Season in Doubt According Austin’s Interim Health Authority

Austin’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escot made a statement regarding the potential Texas football games scheduled for the fall.

Texas Longhorns Report No New COVID-19 Cases

Texas currently has zero cases of the novel coronavirus, per a recent report

Texas Longhorns Secure Commitment from Iowa Point Guard

Shaka Smart adds a second commitment to his 2021 recruiting class with the verbal pledge of Emarion Ellis.

Texas Longhorns Get Commitment from SI All American Candidate Gunnar Helm

Texas tight ends coach Jay Boulware appears to have finally found his guy for the 2021 class

Texas Longhorns Offer No. 2 Player in State of Kentucky

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Lexington wide receiver Dane Key

Is Oklahoma Making a Move to Poach a Key Texas Longhorns Commit?

The Sooners recently offered Texas receiver commit Billy Bowman. Do they have a chance of flipping him?

