Texas Basketball: Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Brooklyn Nets announced that four players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four players, one was exhibiting symptoms while the other three weren’t.

Two-time NBA champion and finals MVP Kevin Durant tested positive for the coronavirus. Durant told The Athletic that he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP’s message is one for everyone to hear, “Stay quarantined”. As soon as the news broke, the Lakers organization, who recently played against the Brooklyn Nets, held a conference call in which they announced that all players will be tested for COVID-19 in addition to a 14 day self-quarantine.

Last week, the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Fellow teammate and All-Star Donovan Mitchell also tested positive a day later. NCAA president Mark Emmert later recognized that this was the “exclamation point” for the NCAA as March Madness was canceled a day later.

Former Longhorn star Kevin Durant was out for the season after suffering a devastating Achilles tendon injury in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. This past offseason, the MVP decided to take his talents to Brooklyn, teaming up with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. Durant’s uphill battle continues with this latest catastrophic virus. As we pray for Durant and all those affected, let's remember to do our part by practicing social distance, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings.