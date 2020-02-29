Texas Basketball: Texas' Donovan Williams Leaves Game With Injury

Texas freshman wing player Donovan Williams left Saturday morning's game against Texas Tech with an appearant injury.

Williams was seen on the sideline icing his knee after the incident. During the boradcast of the game the announcers relayed information from the Texas sports information department that the injury "wasn't serious" but Williams would not return in the game.

He has emerged as a significant roleplayer for the Longhorns during their recent three-game winning streak.

Texas is on the road trying to pull off an upset of Texas Tech. The Longhorns have not won in Lubbock since 2015, but come into the game with a ton of momentum after winning three-straight over TCU, Kansas State and West Virginia.

Texas jumped all over the Red Raiders early in the first meeting between the two teams, leading 31-19 in the first half, but couldn't hold on to their lead in a 62-57 loss.

A win over Texas Tech would mark a second-straight victory over a ranked opponent and put Texas squarely back into the conversation for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Our guys obviously want to play in the NCAA tournament," Shaka Smart said after Texas' last win over West Virginia. "I mean that for any college basketball player, that's you know, that's one of the reasons that you come to college to play basketball. But we really have focused a lot on on the long term of the postseason, we've just tried to be the best we can be today and then win the next game. Obviously, if you can put together wins, that puts you in a better position."