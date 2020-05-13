LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Brandon Jones Signs Contract With Dolphins

Chris Dukes

Brandon Jones made it official on Tuesday afternoon, inking his rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins. 

The former Texas standout will make $4.873 million over four years with a $1.104 signing bonus, according to reports.

Jones was the 70th overall pick. He's the 25th Texas defensive back taken in the last 30 NFL Drafts.

I literally had just gone upstairs to use the restroom, and I was halfway up the staircase," Jone said after being drafted. "I didn’t know who was on the board at the time and I got a call from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I answered it and talked to the coach and the GM, and I was legit speechless. I was shocked. Everybody downstairs thought it was a prank call. They thought I went upstairs and prank called myself. They didn’t believe I was on the phone. I told them it was the Dolphins and everyone froze and then got hyped and started screaming, so I could barely hear. It was an experience I’ll remember forever."

Jones played in 46 career games with 35 starts at Texas. He finished his career with 233 tackles, 14 for loss, 11 passes broken up and four interceptions.

“In Brandon, they’re getting a remarkable young man who has a heart of gold and is very smart and instinctual,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “He is the best open-field tackler that I’ve ever coached. He gets them on the ground one way or another. He can come downhill and hit you in the run game, but can also roam center field and is extremely fast. I think in one play a couple years ago, we tracked him right at 23 miles-per-hour on a play where he knocked the running back out of bounds on a 4th & Goal from the 2-yard line. He’s very versatile at safety. He can play center field and can play in the box. He’s physical and will hit you. He’s one of our captains, and is a great leader.” 

