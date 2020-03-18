Texas Football: Former Longhorn Hassan Ridgeway Signs New Deal With Eagles

Former Texas Longhorn Hassan Ridgeway has resigned with the Philidephia Eagles in a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old Ridgeway became a productive member of a three-man tackle rotation (along with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson) for the Eagles last year before suffering an ankle injury.

The former Texas Longhorn standout was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round back in 2016. He played in Indianapolis for three seasons before being traded to the Eagles for a seventh-round draft pick last spring.

Ridgeway has 50 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one pass deflection during his time in Philly.

A former high school All American and two-time all-state performer at Mansfield High School, Ridgeway came to Texas as a highly-touted recruit.

He redshirted in 2013, gaining weight and moving from defensive end down to defensive tackle. He went on to play in 36 games through his Texas career. He finished his time on the Forty Acres with 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. He was an All-Big 12 selection in 2015 and on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy.

Ridgeway started five games last season with eight tackles, two sacks and four hits on the quarterback.

The deal came before the start of the NFL's negotiating period, meaning he was not able to talk with other teams prior to signing the contract. Ridgeway and the Eagles are hoping for a full, healthy and productive season in 2020 that could lead to even more money for the the Texas alum in the future.