Texas Football: Top 5 Potential Landing Spots for Devin Duvernay

Texas' Devin Duvernay has generated consistent buzz as a possible steal at wide receiver in the NFL Draft. Longhorn fans already know he'll make a great addition to any NFL team, but what situation would be best for him? Here's a list of the top five potential landing spots for Devin Duvernay in the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts

With the addition of Phillip Rivers at quarterback, the Colts showed they are committed to producing an elite passing game in 2020. Add in a returning T.Y. Hilton to take some attention and coverage away from Duvernay and he could be an immediate impact player without being relied on as the No. 1 receiver right away. Duvernay's versatility could find him in the slot or on the outside opposite of Hilton. He would also have a chance to make an impact in the return game.

The Houston Texans

Houston is clearly looking for a new No. 1 pass catcher after the baffling decision to trade away DeAndre Hopkins. That leaves Will Fuller and Kenny Stills as the top receivers on the roster going forward. While both are solid players, the wide receiver room in Houston is clearly wide open for a new alpha to emerge. Add in the fact that Deshaun Watson looks like he is only getting better with each season as a passer and you could have a great situation for years to come.

The San Fransisco 49ers

The 49ers were a few minutes and plays away from a Super Bowl victory last year, but are surprisingly sparse on the wide receiver end of the depth chart. Emmanuel Sanders is the team's best player at the outside receiver position. A

The 49ers have one of the best offensive minds in football as their head coach in Kyle Shanahan. If you look at what he was able to do with Deebo Samuel's skill set you can see there are lots of fun ways he could take advantage of Duvernay's talents as well. Add in the fact that tight end George Kittle is going to eat up a lot of opposing defenses' attention and you could see Duvernay adding a lot to the 49ers lineup right away.

The Philidelphia Eagles

The Eagles best receiver Desean Jackson isn't as productive as he used to be at 33 years old and Alshon Jeffery's health is still in question going into the summer so the door is wide open for Duvernay to come in and make his mark Carson Wentz still has the potential to become a top-flight quarterback in the NFL as well. Having an opportunity to play early and also be mentored by a veteran like Jackson could end up being a great situation for Duvernay.

The Green Bay Packers

What young wide receiver wouldn't want to work with a future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner like Arron Rodgers right off the bat? The Packers are actively looking for more receivers for Rogers in the offseason and getting Duvernay in the second or third round could be a great situation. In Green Bay, Duvernay could benefit from Davante Adams' experience and the emerging Allen Lazard to help take some pressure off him early on.

