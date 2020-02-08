Texas Football: UT Sending 4 to 2020 NFL Combine

Texas sports information staff

Four members of the Texas Football program have been invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the NFL announced Friday. The Longhorns’ list of invitees includes WR Devin Duvernay, WR Collin Johnson, DB Brandon Jones and DL Malcolm Roach. The NFL Combine is set for Feb. 24-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Executives, coaches, player personnel staff and medical personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be on hand to evaluate more than 300 individuals who are eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Duvernay, a native of Sachse, Texas, played in all 52 games during his collegiate career at UT, making 30 starts. As a senior in 2019, he caught 106 passes (No. 3 nationally/No. 1 Big 12) for 1,386 yards (No. 5/No. 1) and nine touchdowns. His 106 receptions and 1,386 receiving yards are both the second-most in school history. Duvernay earned All-Big 12 First Team honors from the league’s head coaches and received honorable mention as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He logged seven 100-yard games, tying the school record held by Jordan Shipley (2009) and Wane McGarity (1998), and was the only Power Five receiver to log at least six catches in 12 games last season.

Johnson, a native of San Jose, Calif., played in 45 games and made 29 starts during his UT career. Despite missing six games due to injury in 2019, Johnson caught 38 passes for 559 yards and three touchdowns. His 38 receptions and 559 receiving yards were both the No. 2 mark among Longhorn receivers last season. Johnson closed out his career on the Forty Acres with 188 receptions (No. 6 in school history) for 2,624 yards (No. 5) and 15 touchdowns (No. 9). He was also an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection as a senior in 2019.

Jones, a native of Nacogdoches, Texas, played in 46 career games with 35 starts during his UT career. As a senior, he racked up 86 total tackles, the second-most by a Longhorn in 2019, and added 4.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Jones earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s head coaches and was a semifinalist for both the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

Roach, a native of Baton Rouge, La., saw the field 47 times and started on 23 occasions at UT. He played all across the front seven during his time on the Forty Acres, but closed out his career in 2019 as a stalwart along the defensive line. As a senior, Roach logged 40 total tackles (24 solo), nine tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and blocked one kick. He logged at least four tackles in each of Texas’ last six games in 2019, highlighted by a five-tackle day at TCU. Roach also recorded a career-high four tackles for loss and one sack against the Horned Frogs.

All four Longhorns invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine were team captains, as voted on by their teammates, this past season at Texas