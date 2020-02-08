Texas Football: Vince Young Pens Heartfelt Letter in Players Tribune

Texas legend Vince Young penned a heartfelt article in the Player's Tribune, detailing his youth, touching on his playing career and his special relationship with Vince Young.

The article goes into growing up in a rough neighborhood in Houston and being the man of the house at a young age.

"So I started sleeping by the front door," he said in the story. "I used to put a wooden pallet down on the floor and just doze off. If anybody came, I knew what I had to do to protect the women of the house. My dad wasn’t around, so what was I supposed to do? I got my momma, my grandmother and two sisters in there."

He talks about meeting Steve McNair at a football camp and the special relationship the two NFL quarterbacks forged - a relationship that lasted the rest of McNair's life.

"In the off-season, whenever he was in town, I was like his designated credit card swiper. At the mall, at the restaurant, at events, it was always, “Give the bill to my son. Oh, you want some shoes? You want a fresh T-shirt? Go talk to my son.” I was like his right hand. Steve would take care of everybody, man. I got to see what he was living. I got a front-row seat to a different life — literally, front seat."

There's a ton more in the article. A highly-exclusive meeting with iconic athletes in Vegas, the pressure of playing in the NFL and just what was going through his mind when he crossed the goal line in the Rose Bowl and into the history books.

If you have a minute give it a read, it's a great story told from the point of view of the man who lived it.