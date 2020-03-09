Texas Football: Watch: Former Longhorns' Strip Sack Leads to Touchdown in XFL

Former Texas Longhorn Cedric Reed created a game-changing turnover for his Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL on Sunday.

Reed beat his blocker around the right side of the Tampa Bay Vipers' offensive line, then stripped and sacked quarterback Taylor Cornelius. From there teammate Boogie Roberts picked the ball up and ran it in for a touchdown.

The Wildcats went on to win 41-34, keeping pace with the Dallas Renegades in the race for the playoffs. Reed is currently second in the XFL in sacks with three. He also has five quarterback hits and 13 total tackles this season.

Reed played in 46 games with 32 consecutive starts for the Longhorns. He had 37 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and six forced fumbles during his time on the Forty Acres.

His five forced fumbles in 2013 rank No. 7 all-time in school history. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection, a Phil Steele preseason first-team All American and a member of the Bednarik, Nagurski, Lombardi, Lott and Hendricks Award watch lists.

Reed went undrafted but was signed by the Buffalo Bills as a free agent in 2015. He was cut from the Bills' roster before the start of the season. He was signed and cut by Miami in the 2016 season and looked like he was likely done with football at that point.

The Wildcats took Reed as part of the XFL open phase in October of 2019 and he's become one of the team leaders and best defensive players in the league since then.