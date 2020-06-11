Texas Longhorn Player Likely to be Selected in MLB Draft

In the shadows of the struggling negotiations between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Players Association (MLBPA) regarding the return of the 2020 season, the MLB Draft will take place tonight in what will be the first baseball-related event since the COVID quarantine started. One Texas Longhorn stands out in this class as he hopes to turn his dreams into reality tonight and join the major leagues.

Bryce Elder, RHP Texas -

The Texas right handed pitcher who currently ranks No. 109 according to MLB.com, will look to cash-in on his excellent senior season after posting 2.08 ERA in 26.0 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts and seven walks. A big jump from his Sophomore to Junior season has him sitting at a consistent 91-93 MPH pitch as batters hit just .191 against him.

Elder excelled in both Golf and Basketball in his highschool days. His growth and development over the past couple years has scouts excited for the future big-league man. The former Longhorn is expected to be snatched off the boards in the first four rounds. Some scouts even see him being picked up in the second round if Elder agrees to accept a bonus below slot amount.

Some other potential Longhorns to be selected:

Zach Zubia, Kam Fields, Cole Quintanilla, Coy Cobb and Tristan Stevens. In any other regular draft, these five would be guaranteed to be selected. The shortened five-round format will likely exclude most if not all of these Longhorns.

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will be a five-round draft that will air over the next two days starting Wednesday night. ESPN and MLB Network will televise and cover the draft.

