    December 28, 2021
    Sam Ehlinger, Carson Wentz

    Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Could Make First-Career Start for Colts in Week 17

    With Carson Wentz added to the COVID list on Tuesday, Ehlinger could be tasked with keeping the Colts in the playoff race this Sunday
    Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Carson Wentz was added to the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting former Texas signal-caller Sam Ehlinger in line to get his first-career start this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Wentz, who is unvaccinated, would be out 10 days if he tested positive. It's still not clear if that is the case, but his status for Sunday's important home game against Las Vegas is certainly in doubt. 

    The Colts (9-6) are fresh off of a big 22-16 win on the road on Christmas Day against the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz and MVP-caliber running back Jonathon Taylor led the charge, but it's looking like Ehlinger will be making the handoffs to the workhorse tailback for the time being. 

    Ehlinger has seen some garbage-time action this season but has yet to throw a pass. In three games this year, the former Longhorn has three rushes for nine yards. 

    As they have all season, the Colts will likely rely on Taylor this Sunday as the team continues to fight for playoff position with two games remaining in the regular season.  Indianapolis is currently the fifth seed in the AFC but could drop out of the playoff race with losses in the final two weeks. 

    Ehlinger offers some big-play potential with his rushing ability, something that head coach Frank Reich will likely implement in this week's game-plan. 

    Sunday's kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is scheduled for 12 p.m. C.T., as Ehlinger and the Colts look to defend home turf. 

