Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl — A History Lesson

A look at the best performances and all of the Texas Longhorns exes that have had the chance to play in the Super Bowl.

The Texas Longhorns have a storied history in the Super Bowl and more than two dozen former Longhorns have won Super Bowl rings.

These performances and players will live as some of the best in Super Bowl history among former Longhorn football players who have had the privilege of playing in the NFL’s biggest game.

WR George Sauer

Sauer, a Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native, played six seasons for the New York Jets after being taken in the third round of the 1965 AFL Draft. He was one of four Longhorns on the Jets Super Bowl III team, and Sauer was instrumental in helping quarterback Joe Namath back up his ‘guarantee’ that the Jets would win the game. Sauer caught eight passes for 133 yards, as the Jets won, 16-7.

The other three Longhorns/Jets in that game? Tight end Pete Lammons, defensive lineman John Elliot and defensive back Jim Hudson. Hudson, in fact, was the quarterback for Sauer at Texas and converted to defensive back with the Jets, and had an interception in Super Bowl III.

S Earl Thomas

Thomas went No. 14 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks, and he became part of the famed ‘Legion of Boom’ defense. When the Seahawks went to Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 to face the Denver Broncos, Thomas took center stage, finishing with seven tackles (six solo), as the Seahawks took their first Super Bowl title, defeating the Broncos, 43-8.

To win his ring, Thomas had to beat two former Longhorns playing for the Broncos — Michael Huff and Quentin Jammer. The following year, Thomas helped the Seahawks get back to the Super Bowl, but they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

PK Justin Tucker

Tucker is considered to be one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. The former Longhorn went undrafted in 2012 and signed with the Baltimore Ravens. That proved surreptitious for him, as he was the Ravens’ kicker in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, the so-called ‘Harbaugh Bowl,’ as Ravens head coach John Harbaugh faced his brother Jim’s San Francisco 49ers. Tucker’s accuracy came in handy, as he hit two fourth-quarter field goals, among his 10 total points for the game, as the Ravens won, 34-31.

Another former Longhorns, cornerback Chykie Brown, won a ring with the Ravens that season. Two former Longhorns were playing for the 49ers — offensive lineman Leonard Davis and cornerback Tarell Brown.

DT Steve McMichael

Considered one of the Top 20 players in Chicago Bears history (per the Chicago Tribune), McMichael was a vital cog in the ‘Super Bowl Shuffle’ Bears, who demolished the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. McMichael had a sack in the game, as the Bears held the Patriots to minus-19 yards in the first half, three points in the first three quarters and cruised to a 46-10 win. McMichael was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in his NFL career, had a career in World Championship Wrestling and served as a head coach for the Chicago Slaughter, an indoor football team.

Another former Longhorns defensive lineman, Bill Heathcock, claimed a ring in that game with the Bears.

DLs Casey Hampton and Malcom Brown

Hampton and Brown are the only two Longhorns to reach three Super Bowls in their NFL careers. Hampton, who was a two-time consensus All-American at Texas and a first-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hampton won two rings with the Steelers in 2006 and 2009, and played in a third Super Bowl in 2011.

Brown, meanwhile, was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft after earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. Brown played in three Super Bowls for the New England Patriots in three straight seasons — 2017-19 — winning two rings. One of those wins was the Patriots’ overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, a game that was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

Longhorns in the Super Bowl

DT/DE John Elliot (1969), New York Jets, W, 16-7

DB Jim Hudson (1969), New York Jets, W, 16-7

TE Pete Lammons (1969), New York Jets, W, 16-7

WR George Sauer (1969), New York Jets, W, 16-7

OT Don Talbert (1971), Dallas Cowboys, L, 13-16

DT Diron Talbert (1973), Washington Redskins, L, 7-14

OT Jerry Sisemore (1981), Philadelphia Eagles, L, 10-27

RB Ricky Churchman (1982), San Francisco 49ers, W, 26-21

DB Glenn Blackwood (1983), Miami Dolphins, L, 17-27

DB Glenn Blackwood (1985), Miami Dolphins, L, 16-38

DB Raymond Clayborn (1986), New England Patriots, L, 10-46

DT/DE Kenneth Sims (1986), New England Patriots, L, 10-46

DE Ed Williams (1986), New England Patriots, L, 10-46

DT Bill Heathcock (1986), Chicago Bears, W, 46-10

DT Steve McMichael (1986), Chicago Bears , W, 46-10

PK Raul Allegre (1987), New York Giants, W, 39-20

TE Bobby Micho (1987), Denver Broncos, L, 20-39

Dave Studdard (1987), Denver Broncos, L, 20-39

Ray Woodard (1987), Denver Broncos, L, 20-39

TE Terry Orr (1988), Washington Redskins, W, 42-10

WR Laron Brown (1988), Denver Broncos, L, 10-42

TE Bobby Micho (1988), Denver Broncos, L, 10-42

OT Dave Studdard (1988), Denver Broncos, L, 10-42

DT Ray Woodard (1988), Denver Broncos, L, 10-42

OG Paul Jetton (1989), Cincinnati Bengals, L, 16-20

OG/T Terry Tausch (1990), San Francisco 49ers, W, 55-10

C Mike Ruether (1990), Denver Broncos, L, 10-55

DB John Hagy (1991), Buffalo Bills, L, 19-20

TE Terry Orr (1992), Washington Redskins, W, 37-24

James Patton (1993), Buffalo Bills, L, 17-52

DT James Patton (1994), Buffalo Bills, L, 13-30

DB Stanley Richard (1995), San Diego Chargers, L, 26-49

OG Dan Neil (1998), Denver Broncos, W, 31-24

OG Dan Neil (1999), Denver Broncos, W, 34-19

DT Shane Dronett (1999), Atlanta Falcons , L, 19-34

C Adam Schreiber (1999), Atlanta Falcons , L, 19-34

CB Taje Allen (2000), St. Louis Rams , W, 23-16

TE Derek Lewis* (2000), St. Louis Rams , W, 23-16

RB Priest Holmes (2001), Baltimore Ravens, W, 34-7

LB D.D. Lewis (2006), Seattle Seahawks, L, 10-21

DT Marcus Tubbs (2006), Seattle Seahawks, L, 10-21

DT Casey Hampton (2006), Pittsburgh Steelers, W, 21-10

RB Cedric Benson (2007), Chicago Bears, L, 17-29

CB Nathan Vasher (2007), Chicago Bears, L, 17-29

CB Aaron Ross (2008), New York Giants, W, 17-14

TE David Thomas! (2008), New England Patriots, L, 14-17

DT Casey Hampton (2009), Pittsburgh Steelers, W, 27-23

OT Tony Hills (2009), Pittsburgh Steelers, W, 27-23

WR Limas Sweed (2009), Pittsburgh Steelers, W, 27-23

C Lyle Sendlein (2009), Arizona Cardinals, L, 23-27

TE David Thomas (2010), New Orleans Saints, W, 31-17

TE Jermichael Finley! (2011), Green Bay Packers, W, 31-25

DT Casey Hampton (2011), Pittsburgh Steelers, L, 25-31

OT Tony Hills (2011), Pittsburgh Steelers, L, 25-31

OT Jonathan Scott (2011), Pittsburgh Steelers, L, 25-31

WR Limas Sweed! (2011), Pittsburgh Steelers, L, 25-31

OT Kyle Hix (2012), New Englad Patriots, L, 17-21

CB Aaron Ross (2012), New York Giants, W, 21-17

CB Chykie Brown (2013), Baltimore Ravens, W, 34-31

PK Justin Tucker (2013), Baltimore Ravens, W, 34-31

CB Tarell Brown (2013), San Francisco 49ers, L, 31-34

OG Leonard Davis (2013), San Francisco 49ers, L, 31-34

S Earl Thomas (2014), Seattle Seahawks, W, 43-8

S Michael Huff (2014), Denver Broncos, L, 8-43

CB Quentin Jammer# (2014), Denver Broncos, L, 8-43

S Earl Thomas (2015), Seattle Seahawks, L, 24-28

RB Fozzy Whitaker (2016), Carolina Panthers, L, 10-24

DT Malcom Brown (2017), New England Patriots, W, 34-28 (OT)

DT Malcom Brown (2018), New England Patriots, L, 33-41

LB Jordan Hicks! (2018), Philadelphia Eagles, W, 41-33

WR Marcus Johnson# (2018), Philadelphia Eagles, W, 41-33

Malcom Brown (2019), New England Patriots, W, 13-3

Malcolm Brown! (2019), Los Angeles Rams, L, 3-13

WR Marquise Goodwin! (2020), San Francisco 49ers, L, 20-31

LB Alex Okafor! (2020), Kansas City Chiefs, W, 31-20

*-practice squad; !-injured reserve; #-inactive